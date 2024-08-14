Dubai, UAE: The buzz around electric vehicles just got louder as Riddara – the pioneering 100% electric pickup brand – officially completed its crucial high temperature testing phase in the UAE. This marks a significant step towards Riddara’s impending market entry into the Middle East, sparking excitement among EV enthusiasts and industry watchers alike.

Since its launch in China in 2022, Riddara has swiftly become a leader in the pure electric pickup market. This year, the brand has been expanding its footprint globally, making significant inroads in Southeast Asia, Latin America. As part of its strategic global expansion, it’s soon set to make its mark in the Middle East.

Hot-weather testing in the region highlights the brand’s commitment to environmental protection and delivering sustainable mobility solutions on a global scale. The extreme heat of the UAE offers an ideal testing ground for Riddara’s advanced electric technology.

Riddara’s electric pickups are designed to offer Middle Eastern consumers a new driving experience, combining advanced electric technology with reliable performance. The brand focuses on providing premium alternative energy automobiles, particularly electric pickups designed for outdoor ecology.

William Peng, Marketing Senior Manager at Riddara Global, commented: “We are thrilled to bring Riddara to the UAE for testing in the extreme high-temperature environments. This is a pivotal moment for us in the Middle East market. By rigorously testing our vehicles in high-temperature conditions, we can ensure that Riddara delivers reliable and efficient performance to our customers, no matter the environment.”

Xia Mo, Riddara Global’s Regional Director, highlighted the significance of the hot-weather testing in the region, saying, “Conducting a key testing phase for Riddara in the UAE is a testament to our innovation and dedication to advancing electric vehicle technology and clean energy transportation worldwide. We are committed to providing our Middle Eastern consumers with a new driving experience that combines cutting-edge technology with robust performance.”

As Riddara gears up for its official launch later this year, the brand continues to focus on pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology. The high-temperature testing phase in the UAE is just the beginning of Riddara’s journey to redefine sustainable transportation in the region.

For further information on Riddara, contact William Peng at riddara-global@geely.com

About Geely holding Group

Geely holding Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Riddara Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.7 million vehicles in 2023, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past twelve consecutive years.