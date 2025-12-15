Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Royal Grammar Guildford School Dubai (RGSGD) the sister school of one of the most prestigious independent British Curriculum schools in the UK, has revealed a series of newly designed spaces that celebrate the school’s rich British heritage while reimagining traditional design for a contemporary setting. The transformation includes St Edward’s Dining Hall —fondly known as Teddy’s — the Drawing Room, the Principal’s Office, and the Society Room, each crafted to embody the legacy and character of RGS Guildford.

Moving away from neutral modern palettes, the design brief sought to create standout, story-filled environments that reflect the deep authenticity of the partnership with the home school in Guildford and pays tribute to the school’s distinguished history. Every detail, from the choice of colour to the craftsmanship of bespoke furniture, is a nod to tradition reinterpreted through a modern lens.

St Edward’s Dining Hall – “Teddy’s”

Named after King Edward VI, Teddy’s serves as a vibrant dining hall for senior school pupils. More than a lunch space, it is design as a place to connect, converse, and recharge. Designed with inspiration from classic Ralph Lauren cafés, the space accommodates up to 90 students and features mosaic flooring with custom tiles, bespoke tables, and elegant, brown-tinted mirrors.

Touches of the school’s signature green and deep wood tones run throughout, while ceiling batons and a custom green canopy at the entrance enhance the heritage aesthetic. Adding a playful twist, a life-sized teddy bear dressed in the school’s iconic striped blazer stands proudly in the corner, bringing warmth and charm to the refined setting.

For younger learners in the school, a miniature version — Little Ted’s by Edwards — has also been created. With hanging greenery, soft lighting, and scaled-down furnishings, it transforms lunchtime into an enchanting experience for the Foundation years.

The Drawing Room and Principal’s Office

The Drawing Room offers a warm welcoming environment for parents and guests. A rich space where first impressions truly matter. With deep Chesterfield sofas, green cabinetry, and displays of blazers, ties, and trophies from the UK school, it blends comfort with history. A large wall map showcases RGS’s international campuses, while a replica of Guildford’s iconic town clock provides a thoughtful link to the home campus.

Adjoining the Drawing Room is the Principal’s Office, relocated to the ground floor for greater accessibility to the school community. Featuring a commanding oak desk, RGS-green panelled cabinetry embossed with the school’s rose, and brass-accented custom lighting, the office embodies both authority and approachability. The design ensures a distinguished backdrop for meetings and online engagements alike.

The Society Room

A dynamic addition for the senior years, the Society Room draws inspiration from the debating chambers of world-class universities. Designed to support oratory and critical thinking, it hosts up to 24 students in a C-shaped configuration that encourages open discussion and intellectual exchange. It reflects the school’s enduring emphasis on scholarship and dialogue.

Commenting on the newly designed spaces, Matthew Pearce, Principal of RGS Guildford Dubai, said: “These new spaces do more than reflect our heritage, they bring it to life. Every detail, from the tile patterns to the colour palettes, tells a story of connection between our historic roots in Guildford and our forward-thinking community here in Dubai.”

Anisha Merchant, AM Design Consultant, the team behind the project commented: “Our vision was to create interiors that resonate with the RGS identity while feeling fresh and relevant to the pupils who use them. We wanted every corner to inspire pride and belonging, a balance between timeless British heritage and contemporary Dubai sophistication.”

With these new spaces, RGS Guildford Dubai continues to build on its legacy of excellence, where tradition, innovation, and design meet to create an environment that is distinctly RGS.

About the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) is a British Curriculum school for boys and girls aged three to 18 years old. A bright new home of learning, the school opened with world-class facilities in August 2021 for pupils in Nursery and Primary years and the school will grow by year to welcome pupils from FS1 to Year 13. Sister school to the prestigious Royal Grammar School Guildford in the UK, RGSGD combines 500 years of pioneering heritage, innovation and academic excellence with a forward-looking approach to teaching and learning. Located within the Tilal Al Ghaf community development near Dubai’s Motor City, the goal at the RGSGD is to deliver a personalised and forward-thinking educational experience for all of its young people, and the cutting-edge, sustainable and inspiring campus supports every part of this. The school is owned and funded by Cognita, a leading global schools group who are establishing a presence in the Middle East with RGSGD as their flagship new school.

For more information please visit, www.rgsgd.com

About the Royal Grammar School Guildford

Located in the centre of historic Guildford, UK, the Royal Grammar School Guildford is an independent day school for pupils aged 11 to 18. Its preparatory department is the nearby RGS Prep for pupils aged 3-11. RGS dates its foundation from 1509 and has established a national reputation for academic excellence but also prides itself on its traditional values of decency and respect, supported by very strong extra-curricular activities. A dynamic and forward-thinking environment in which to learn, pupils develop flexibility of mind, resilience, leadership and teamwork and a range of skills appropriate for a rapidly changing, global landscape. RGS pupils emerge as confident, articulate and happy individuals who are prepared to meet the challenges of life at university and the future workplace. www.rgsg.co.uk

About Cognita

Founded in 2004, Cognita is a leading global schools group with over 100 schools across 21 countries, which are united by a single purpose: empowering students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With more than 100,000 students and 21,000 dedicated staff across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the US, Cognita offers a truly global education experience. Our schools prioritise academic excellence and then go beyond, fostering resilience, adaptability, and a growth mindset to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed