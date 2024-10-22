Dubai, United Arab Emirates: All teenagers seek a space of their own, a place to focus, collaborate with peers, and engage in meaningful pursuits. With this in mind, RGS Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) is proud to unveil, The Den, an exquisite common room for senior school students which magically transports them to a quintessentially British setting, one that could rival the grandest of those imagined in the Harry Potter series.

Stepping into The Den, students are immediately met with a sense of home—home being an elegant nod to the school’s rich 500-year heritage in England. From the deeply cushioned Chesterfield sofas to the polished wooden panelling, every detail has been meticulously curated to echo the ambiance of an old English common room, much like one would expect to find in an aristocratic country house. The muted tones of green and burgundy are paired with warm lighting, inviting students to settle in with a good book, catch up with friends, or prepare for their next class.

But this is not just a room; it’s an experience. The interior design goes beyond aesthetics, it’s truly British in every sense. From a collection of delightful Easter eggs referencing RGS Guildford’s UK roots to a clock on the wall, which is an exact replica of the one that hangs in the historic corridors of RGS Guildford in Surrey, and a signpost marking the distance between the two campuses—3,414.75 miles, the design choices remind students of the school’s proud British heritage.

Louise Ford, Head of Senior School, shared her excitement about the new addition: "The Den is a wonderful new addition to RGS Guildford Dubai, offering our senior students a space that reflects both our heritage and our ongoing efforts to create a balanced, student-centred environment where they can grow both academically and socially."

The Den is more than just a room to unwind; it’s a reflection of the ethos of the school, a blend of tradition and modernity, with a focus on both academic and personal growth. It provides more than just a space to relax, The Den is a place where students can exchange ideas, revise for exams in an inspiring setting, and, most importantly, foster those lasting friendships that define school life. It’s a room filled with character, history, and a touch of magic—RGS Guildford Dubai’s very own enchanted corner of England.

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) is a British Curriculum school for boys and girls aged three to 18 years old. Sister school to the prestigious Royal Grammar School Guildford in the UK, RGSGD combines 500 years of pioneering heritage, innovation and academic excellence with a forward-looking approach to teaching and learning. Located within the Tilal Al Ghaf community development near Dubai's Motor City, the school opened with world-class facilities in August 2021 for pupils in Early Years and Prep and in August 2022, welcomed pupils up to Senior School.

