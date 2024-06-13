Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Reynaers Middle East, a leading provider of architectural aluminium solutions and the regional office of Reynaers Aluminium, a top European provider of aluminium solutions with a presence in over 70 countries globally, recently participated in two groundbreaking events at the Reynaers Group’s headquarters in Belgium.

The Innovation Days, a premier event that brought together over 250 global colleagues from around the world, showcased Reynaers’ latest advancements in product development, sustainability, and digitalisation. RME’s team, comprising key technical members and the sales team, actively participated in the event alongside Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of RME. This demonstration of regional commitment to innovation highlighted the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry.

Following the Innovation Days, Reynaers Group hosted its inaugural Sales Management Meeting, which united 69 participants from 30 countries. The event aimed to foster a strong international sales community by promoting collaboration and knowledge sharing. Key discussions focused on defining a compelling value proposition, sharing best practices in pricing and cross-border sales, and developing data-driven sales strategies. The resounding success of this event sets the stage for it to become an annual tradition, further strengthening Reynaers' international sales force.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Khalaf commented: “Each year we ensure the Middle East team participates in the Innovation Days hosted by the group which not only demonstrate our commitment to innovation but also provide a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration among our global team. We are excited to apply the insights gained from these events to further enhance our services and products in the Middle East region.”

It's worth noting that RME is the regional office of Reynaers Aluminium, which focuses on developing and promoting innovative and environmentally-friendly aluminium solutions. Headquartered in Bahrain, RME serves the GCC region as well as Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.

About Reynaers Middle East:

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers currently employs over 1,770 workers in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh

