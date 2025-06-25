The UAE’s PropTech sector has nearly tripled the number to 189 companies in the last two years

Dubai’s PropTech market to more than double in size to over AED 4.5 billion

Dubai, UAE – Holo, a digital-first platform reinventing how people buy homes in the region, has introduced a next generation AI-powered agent built to make the home-buying process faster, more transparent, and far less stressful. Designed with the customer at heart, this mobile-first tool empowers Holo’s advisors to tap into core platform features on the go, whether they’re at their desks, on-site, or anywhere in between.

The UAE’s PropTech ecosystem is hitting its stride this year with a record 189 companies now listed, nearly triple the number from just two years ago. This surge reflects the larger momentum in the region’s real estate market, where Dubai's residential market saw property values rise by 19.1% in 2024, reaching 13.3% above the 2014 peak[1]. Behind the numbers is a wave of innovation: AI and blockchain are no longer just buzzwords; they’re reshaping how people invest, unlocking more flexible, data-driven models that align with the modern buyer’s expectations for speed, transparency, and control.

This momentum was further reinforced by the recent announcement of Dubai’s AED4.5 billion PropTech Hub, aimed at accelerating innovation in real estate and positioning the emirate as a global leader in the PropTech market over the next five years, aligning with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033.

This move isn’t about replacing humans with robots. It’s about giving real people smarter tools so they can do what they do best: guide home buyers through one of the biggest decisions of their lives. “Our mission has always been to remove friction from the home-buying journey,” said Michael Hunter, CEO and Co-founder of Holo. “With this mobile-first tool, we’re not just speeding up processes: we’re improving how we support our customers every step of the way.”

Arran Summerhill, Co-founder of Holo, expressed a similar sentiment, adding, “This isn’t about replacing the human touch. It’s about giving our team the tools they need to focus on what really matters. Helping people make confident home decisions with less hassle.”

Summerhill added, “Our continued investment in technology is part of its wider mission to build a better way to buy property, one that’s accessible, data-driven, and built around real people. And in a market as dynamic as the UAE and KSA, there’s never been a better time to rethink what “smart” home-buying should actually look like.”

This launch marks an important milestone, but the team isn’t hitting pause. On the contrary, this is just the beginning of what Holo has planned for its AI roadmap. The next set of updates will introduce smarter document processing, intuitive notification systems that actually know what you need, and hyper-personalised insights designed to simplify decision-making for both buyers and the Holo team. Because the end goal here isn’t just speed; it’s clarity, confidence, and control.

About Holo:

Holo is a UAE-based fintech on a mission to simplify the process of owning a home by offering digital mortgage services in the Middle East for the very first time. For first-time buyers and homeowners exploring refinancing options, Holo’s proprietary technology and trusted independent advisors take the guesswork out of buying property in the UAE, making the process easier, faster and completely stress-free.

Launched in 2019, the company’s founders set out to develop a secure and transparent algorithm-backed platform that would allow prospective homeowners complete visibility and access to a full range of unbiased mortgage and remortgage options from more than 20 local lenders, within minutes. Since then, Holo’s diverse team of mortgage experts, tech developers and client servicing specialists have helped advise more than 10,000 clients in financing their homes and in 2020 launched a white-label home loan advisory solution available to brokers, real estate agents and property developers.

Looking ahead, Holo is evolving its offering to further simplify the user journey, provide a real-time snapshot of all mortgage offers available, and expand its reach and presence across new markets in the GCC beginning with KSA.

For more information about Holo, please visit useholo.com

