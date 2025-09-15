Dubai, UAE: In a bold move set to reshape online interactions, SureSpace, a revolutionary social networking app in Dubai, has officially launched its groundbreaking platform designed to combat the global mental health crisis caused by toxic social media consumption. This is not just another app; it is a digital revolution and a community-first platform happening right here in the heart of the UAE.

The Doomscrolling Crisis is Real, and SureSpace Has the Cure

The statistics are alarming: 46% of millennials and 53% of Gen Z adults engage in frequent doomscrolling, while 16.5% of adults exhibit "severely problematic" news consumption habits. Even more concerning, doomscrolling is linked to a 29% decrease in overall life satisfaction and a 29.6% lower level of mental well-being.

SureSpace aims to put humanity back into social media, offering a safe social platform, verified social media environment, and a space for authentic social connection.

What Makes SureSpace a Game-Changer

While traditional platforms profit from keeping users endlessly scrolling, SureSpace, a leading algorithm-free social app, flips the script. This revolutionary hybrid platform combines social media with professional networking, creating the world’s first verified safe social platform for both personal and professional connections.

Think LinkedIn meets Instagram—but with humanity restored.

Key Features:

Hybrid Social-Professional Platform: Combines personal networking with professional connections in a single verified environment.

Zero-Tolerance Safe Space: Advanced AI moderation social media tools and human-in-the-loop oversight eliminate trolling, online bullying, and judgment.

Algorithm-Free Environment: No manipulative feeds designed to steal users’ time.

Authentic Connection Focus: Real conversations over performative posting.



Mental Health Conscious: Intentionally designed to reduce stress and anxiety.

Early User Reactions Are Electric

Beta users have shared their excitement:

“SureSpace is very easy to use and straightforward.”

“I feel less stressed knowing I am in a safe space that is moderated.”

“I bypass what I don’t like. With SureSpace, I don’t have to do this.”

Launch Event Details

SureSpace will officially launch with a live event on September 25, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (Asia/Dubai) at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus - DTEC, Building A5, Technohub 1, Dubai Silicon Oasis Near Axiom HQ and RIT University. Attendance is free with RSVP at https://sure-space.com/etn/surespace-app-launch/. The SureSpace social networking app will also be available for download in the UAE on iOS and Android starting the same day.

The Visionary Behind the Revolution

At the heart of SureSpace’s mission is founder Anish Suri, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur whose personal journey with mental health challenges inspired the creation of this socially responsible community-first platform. With a Master’s degree in Business with Enterprise and Innovation from the University of Edinburgh and extensive experience in digital transformation, Suri has dedicated his career to building meaningful digital platforms.

“We are building a space where people can connect creatively and socially in a meaningful way,” Suri explains. “There is a real gap in the market, and we are excited to fill it. In a world where technology often prioritizes engagement metrics over human well-being, I am committed to creating platforms that put people first.”

Revolutionizing Both Social and Professional Networking

SureSpace’s hybrid approach sets it apart. Unlike traditional platforms that force users to choose between personal expression and professional networking, SureSpace integrates both worlds with industry-first verification systems.

Users can build professional relationships while connecting with hobby communities in a single verified safe social platform. Whether you are a startup founder, artist, professional, or enthusiast, SureSpace ensures every connection is genuine and meaningful through social-professional networking.

Breakthrough Safety Technology Eliminates Toxic Behavior

SureSpace addresses trolling, cyberbullying, and toxic behavior through advanced AI moderation social media combined with human oversight. Its dual-layer protection system detects and prevents harassment in real time, creating a safe online environment where users can share, connect, and express themselves confidently.

“We have created what many thought was impossible, a truly safe online space where authenticity thrives and toxicity cannot survive,” says Suri.

Join the Safe Space Revolution

SureSpace is not just launching an app; it is launching a movement. “The end of doomscrolling. The start of real connection.” — this is not just a tagline, it is a promise to restore authentic social connection in an increasingly disconnected digital world. It is time to make social media social again. Visit www.sure-space.com for more information.

About SureSpace

Based in Dubai, UAE, SureSpace is a pioneering social networking app Dubai designed to prioritize user mental health and authentic connection over engagement metrics and advertising revenue. The app provides a verified safe social platform with industry-leading AI and human moderation, enabling meaningful creative expression and social-professional networking.

Download Information:

SureSpace will be available for download in the UAE on both iOS and Android on September 25, 2025.

