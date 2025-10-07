A new relocation package offers support for global candidates to join Revolut's Barcelona, Dubai, Kraków, London and Madrid hubs.

The programme offers hands-on experience, mentorship, and a fast track to full-time roles.

London - Revolut, the global fintech with over 65M global customers, is expanding its early careers hiring, boosting intake for the programme to over 200 graduates and interns in 2026. Doubling the number of its 2025 cohort, this move illustrates Revolut’s commitment to investing in the next wave of talent at a time when many companies are scaling back.

Applications opened in June[1] for the expanded 'Rev-celerator' programme, which includes both a 10-week internship and a 12-month graduate scheme. Unlike traditional programmes, Revolut's approach places young talent on high-impact projects from day one, giving them exposure to build products and features used by over 65 million customers worldwide and gain hands-on mentorship from leaders. Over 70% of interns in the last three cohorts were offered full-time graduate roles upon completion.

For the first time, the company is also introducing a new relocation package to attract top talent globally without borders, and support candidates who will work in one of Revolut's five office hubs.[2] Revolut will also sponsor the ICPC (International Collegiate Programming Contest) Asia East and Europe 2026 Championships, continuing to support the world’s top STEM talent as they tackle complex challenges and create solutions.

Wojtek Ptak, Head of Engineering at Revolut, commented: “At Revolut, our people are our power. While many in the tech industry are contracting their early careers workforce, we’re doubling down on the next generation of innovators and giving them the skills to thrive in today's workplace. Our early careers programme is not about making coffee; it's about giving ambitious talent the tools and freedom to build a career from day one. Revolut is where the world’s best young minds can make a real-world impact, and we're excited to invite the next wave of new talent to grow alongside us.”

Candidates can find more information and apply for the Rev-celerator Programmes on Revolut’s careers page. The application window for the 2026 intake is currently open and closes on December 14 2025.

About Revolut:

Revolut is the UK’s leading fintech, helping people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 65 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than a billion transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we give customers more control over their finances and connect people seamlessly across the world.

[1] Applications will close on December 14 2025

[2] Barcelona, Dubai, Kraków, London, Madrid