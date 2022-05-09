Khobar, KSA: Retal Urban Development Company (“Retal” or “the Company”), a next generation real estate development company announces its intention to proceed with an Initial Public Offering (“IPO” or “Offering”) and list its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Stock Exchange (“Saudi Exchange”).

The Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) on 16 May 2022G approved the Company’s application for the Initial Public Offering of 12,000,000 ordinary shares, representing 30% of the Company’s share capital. The final price at which all subscribers in the Offering will purchase will be determined at the end of the book-building period.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

TOTAL NUMBER OF PROJECTS 30+ TOTAL # OF UNITS EXECUTED AND UNDER CONSTRUCTION 7,000+ TOTAL BUILT-UP AREA (SQM) OF COMPLETED, ONGOING AND UPCOMING PROJECTS 2.6 Mn+ TOTAL PROJECTS VALUE OF COMPLETED, ONGOING AND UPCOMING PROJECTS SAR 9.5 Bn+ TOTAL # OF UNITS TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS 6,000 +

Retal is a next generation real estate developer of integrated master plan communities offering a full portfolio of lifestyle-oriented residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties and a pioneer in implementing off-plan sales model.

In addition to the development of residential communities, Retal also develops a wide range of commercial and mixed-use projects as well as office buildings.

Since Retal’s inception in 2012G, the Company has played a key role in the development of the Kingdom’s real estate market and supplying it with modern concepts and designs that cater to the needs of its customers and meet the expectations of all stakeholders in terms of profitability, design and appropriate pricing, as well as the sustainability of buildings in both maintenance and operation.

Retal is a pioneer in launching off-plan projects, which has become a key component of Saudi’s efforts to ensure the quality of projects throughout the construction and delivery phase, offering customers the ability to select their units based on their personal preferences. This also ensures high levels of transparency and communication with customers from the day of booking the unit until its successful handover.

Retal focuses on developing projects in strategic locations that meet the lifestyle aspirations of Saudis. Strategically focused on premier locations in Saudi Arabia, which has strong economic and favorable demographics long-term. Saudi’s growing population and rapidly shifting demographics, boasting one of the highest youth populations in the world has created a huge market of people with disposable income for new properties. Vision 2030 initiatives and government spending on the residential, entertainment and tourism sectors are driving demand for real estate. The housing market is witnessing an increase in public-private partnerships (PPPs) as part of the government’s plan to attract more private sector investment in the sector. Meanwhile, the government is making huge investments in new housing projects across the Kingdom in order to meet accumulated, pent-up demand.

Retal has successfully built a full-service integrated platform. We deliver solutions beyond construction. We fully own four business units that enable it to ensure quality control across the full supply chain, from concept development, design, and construction to sales. These are: Nesaj (Project Management), BCC (Contracting), Tadbeir (Facility Management) and TRS (Property Management). This integration allows Retal to have full control over quality while minimizing operational cost.

Retal’s core business focuses on the development of residential communities comprising villas, townhouses and apartments catered to a diverse variety of customer types from affordable, mid- and luxury market segments. The Company has developed a number of the Kingdom’s most prestigious and exciting communities, including Nesaj Town Dammam 1 and 2, Nesaj Town AlKhobar and Retal Residence. It has also developed a number of residential communities under the ‘Ewan’ brand, including Ewan Al Nahda, Ewan Al Nawras and Ewan Al Maali, and launched the high-end villa project, Ayala, with its new concept and digital pre-customization, which allows customers to choose and add the details to their liking and make modifications to designs and spaces prior to purchase. These projects are complemented by lifestyle-oriented recreational amenities such as parks, water features, and other outdoor spaces. Additionally, Retal has projects in the hospitality sector, such Nobo which is part of Retal Rise luxury residential tower, and other sectors such as Retal Business Center – Riyadh, which offers modern and luxury office spaces that cater to the new workplace environment. The Company is also developing Ewan Sidra, the first residential project to be developed with ROSHN (a PIF owned company). As of 30 September 2021G, Retal’s portfolio comprises over 30 completed and ongoing projects with a total of over 7,000 units, of which about 2,957 units were completed by 30 June 2021 in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province in Saudi Arabia. Retal also develops mixed-use projects incorporating residential, retail, and hospitality components and oversees all aspects of the integrated lifestyle master plan community’s development, from its initial concept development, design and construction to its sales and marketing, and supported by the off-plan sales model.

Industry leading return on equity, with superior earnings and strong balance sheet. Demonstrated consistent revenue growth, high net profit margins and solid cash flow generation. Between 2018G and 2020G, annual revenue grew by 181% from SAR 209 million in 2018G to SAR 587 million in 2020G and net income jumped from SAR 3 million to SAR 99 million from 2018G to 2020G. Net income for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021G was up to SAR 120 million.

An engaged and experienced leadership team, with a strong track record in real estate development and management.

Abdullah bin Abdullatif bin Ahmed Al-Fozan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Retal Development Co.:

"I am delighted to announce our intention to list on the Saudi Exchange through an IPO. This marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of our business and a key step towards further solidifying our leading position in the Saudi real estate sector. Our potential listing comes at an exceptionally exciting time as we continue to make remarkable strides towards opening up to the world, creating new opportunities, and elevating the lifestyle of every Saudi family as part of the Vision 2030.”

Eng. Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Braikan, Chief Executive Officer of Retal Development Co.:

"Retal has grown to become one of the most trusted developers of iconic master-planned communities that shape the urban fabric of Saudi. Opening the business to public investors will consummate the process of growth we have undertaken in the last ten years."

“We are already witnessing a huge demand for high quality developments in desirable destinations across the country. We anticipate this demand to continue, driven by strong economic trends, favorable long-term demographics, and Saudi’s commitment to transform the real estate landscape and improve the standard of living in the country through the development of real estate laws and regulations. With Retal’s robust strategy, expertise, and financial strength, we are poised to capture these exciting opportunities while delivering excellent value to our shareholders.”

Strategically focused on premier locations in Saudi Arabia, which has strong economic and favorable demographics long-term

Where we are: Key Investment Highlights

IPO represents the next stage of Retal’s maturity, further propelling Retal’s position to fully take advantage of the expected sector growth arising from long-term demographic trends and large-scale government initiatives including: Saudi’s growing population and rapidly shifting demographics, boasting one of the highest youth populations in the world creates a huge market of people with disposable income for new properties. Saudi government’s plans to increase homeownership to 70% by 2030G will support demand for residential projects. The growing availability of home financing is also expected to further drive this demand. Regulatory policies, large-scale housing schemes, and other pro-growth initiatives are set to support the mortgage market and Saudi nationals home ownership. There is a huge demand/supply gap offering Retal with an opportunity to exploit and grow further. Demand for housing in Saudi is due to reach 4 million units by 2030G with a demand gap of 2 million units.



Provide customers, partners, and people with a full-service integrated platform. We deliver solutions beyond construction

Retal is made up of 4 business units that enable it to ensure quality control across the full supply chain. These include:. Nesaj Urban Development Company: specialized in construction project management. Building Construction Company (BCC): engages in general construction of residential buildings, general construction of non-residential buildings (including schools, hospitals, hotels, etc.), general construction of government buildings, electrical wiring, communication wiring, and building finishing. BCC only works on projects being developed by Retal. Tadbeir (facilities management): engages in building finishing and cleaning post-construction new buildings. Tadbeir Real Estate (TRS) (property management): engages in buying, selling and subdividing land and real estate, off-plan sales activities, management and leasing of owned or leased properties (residential), management and leasing of owned or leased properties (non-residential), real estate brokerage (brokers’ offices), real estate management activities for a commission, and sale of fixed and movable assets.



Next generation real estate developer with a scalable business model configured to enable transformative growth and flexibility.

Pioneer in implementing off-plan sales model capitalizing on a solid operating platform, backed by strategic partnerships and unique local expertise.

Retal offers a portfolio mix of residential, commercial, and recreational amenities capturing a wide audience across the affordable, mid-market and high-end market segments.

Off-plan sales model ensures that Retal is responding to market demand with low capital requirements, creating resilient capacity to paying dividends. It also enables the Company to complete construction in phases with a focus on delivering high-quality design, flexible planning, and development to deliver customized offerings that meet market needs. This reflects positively on the Company's business fundamentals in terms of project financing, investment schedule, inventory management and project returns. In 2020G, Retal sold 2,010 units, of which 65% was sold off-plan. As of the nine-month period 2021G, off-plan sales make up 91% of revenues.

Proven track record of delivering quality and desirable communities in Saudi Arabia

As a leader in the field of off-plan sales, Retal has a strong track record of delivering quality, excellence, and value through all stages of the master plan community development. The Company has over 7,000 units developed and under execution since its inception. It has built iconic master planned communities such as Nesaj Town, Ewan, Ayala, and Marasi Al-Khobar. It predominantly focuses on highly integrated residential communities with innovative designs, premium quality, and full access to amenities.

Retal is recognized by some of the most highly regarded organizations in the region, including the Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH) which named Retal as the "Best Real Estate Developer in the Kingdom" for two consecutive years ( 2019G and 2020G).

Highly attractive financial profile with robust earnings, industry-leading margins, and strong balance sheet

SAR 587 million ▲68% CAGR (2018G-2020G) FY 2020G Revenue SAR 90 million ▲313% CAGR (2018G-2020G) FY 2020G Operating Profit SAR 99 million ▲500% CAGR (2018G-2020G) FY 2020G Net Profit SAR 613million ▲91% 9M 2021G Revenue SAR 105 million ▲244% 9M 2021G Operating Profit SAR 120 million ▲179% 9M 2021G Net Profit 7,000+ Total # of units executed and under construction 23% Return on Equity FY 2020G 17% Net Profit Margin FY 2020G

Source: Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020G

Sustained growth momentum with revenue reaching SAR 587 million in 2020G, representing a CAGR of 68% during 2018G – 2020G. Revenue increased 91% to SAR 613 million in the nine-month period 2021G driven by revenue from construction and development contracts and revenue generated from Nesaj Town 2.

High profitability with net profit reaching SAR 99 million in 2020G, representing a CAGR of 500% during 2018G – 2020G. Net profit rose 179% to SAR 120 million in the nine-month period 2021G, compared to the same period in 2020G.

Double-digit gross profit margins of 15%, 17%, 21%, and 24% in 2018G, 2019G, 2020G, and 9M 2021G respectively.

Continuous growth in net profit margins of 1%, 13%, 17%, 20% in the same corresponding periods.

High quality return on equity (ROE) of 2%, 25%, 23%, and 30% in 2018G, 2019G, 2020G, and 9M 2021G respectively.

Growth on Return on Assets (ROA) of 0.6%, 10%, 11%, and 12% in the same corresponding periods.

Balanced approach to business growth and providing optimal shareholder value. In 2019G and 2020G, Retal distributed more than 80% of its net income as dividends while executing on expansion initiatives.

Strategic partnerships to support market outreach and long-term growth prospects

Retal is a trusted partner of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing in progressing its national housing program.

In 2018G, Retal launched its first projects under the "Nesaj Town" brand, in partnership with the National Housing Company (NHC) and MoMRAH, to implement about 674 housing units. In 2021G, the Company also partnered with both entities to launch the Nesaj Town Al Narjes project in Riyadh.

Other projects developed in partnership with MoMRAH include Nesaj Town Dammam to develop 1,653 residential villas, Nesaj Town Al-Khobar, and Ayala Al-Nakheel.

In 2021G, Roshn, the national real estate developer for residential areas, selected Retal as its first sub-developer partner for the development of residential units within the first phase of SEDRA Community in Riyadh.

Highly qualified leadership with a strong track record in real estate development and management.

Led by highly qualified senior management with extensive experience in the field of housing development and deep understanding of real estate in Saudi, including market trends and the competitive environment in the sector.

Robust governance structure in line with Retal's commitment to promoting sustainable long-term growth, financial stability and business integrity.

Implements an integrated internal control system that includes a set of rigorous rules, policies, and procedures derived from CMA’s Corporate Governance Regulations and global governance best practice.

WHERE WE’RE GOING: Retal’s Strategic Direction

Consolidate Retal’s leadership position in the field of off-plan sales.

Expand market share and further diversify Retal’s customer base in Saudi.

Sustain momentum in financial and operational growth and deliver optimal shareholder value.

Strengthen Retal’s reputation as one of the preferred places to work with a strong focus on growing local talent.

Achieve the sustainability of Retal and its sustainable relationships with the business and local communities as well as the real estate environment.

HOW DO WE GET THERE: Retal’s Strategic Priorities

Continue delivering high quality development projects focused on key destinations in Saudi catering to a wide range of customers.

Nurture and expand strategic partnerships with government and private entities.

Enhance digital transformation to improve business efficiency, productivity and customer experience.

Improve marketing channels to attract a diversified customer base.

Implement transparent and rigorous governance policies to ensure alignment between the Company and its subsidiaries.

Ensure adherence to high quality standards by implementing strict quality controls on all stages of development.

Attract, develop and retain outstanding local talent.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE OFFER

Offering and listing on the Main Market of the Saudi Stock Exchange of Saudi Arabia - The Offering is comprised of 12,000,000 existing Shares to be sold by the current shareholders (the “ Offer Shares ”). With respect to the Offering, the Company appointed SNB Capital as the Sole Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter (“Bookrunner” or “Financial Advisor”).

”). With respect to the Offering, the Company appointed SNB Capital as the Sole Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter (“Bookrunner” or “Financial Advisor”). The Saudi National Bank (SNB), Riyad Bank and Albilad Bank have been appointed as receiving entities (collectively, the “Receiving Entities”). For the individual investors tranche.

The CMA and Saudi Exchange approvals have been obtained for the offering and listing outlined below:

The Offering will be restricted to the following two groups of investors:

Tranche (A): Participating Parties: this tranche comprises the parties entitled to participate in the book building process as specified under the Instructions for Book Building Process and Allocation Method in Initial Public Offerings (the “Book Building Instructions”) issued by the Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) Board pursuant to Resolution No. 2.94-2016 dated 15/10/1437H (corresponding to 20/07/2016G), as amended by CMA Board Resolution No. 3-102-2019 dated 18/01/1441H (corresponding to 17/09/2019G) (collectively the “Participating Parties”). The number of Offer Shares to be provisionally allocated to Participating Parties is twelve million (12,000,000) Offer Shares, representing 100% of the total Offer Shares. Final allocation of the Offer Shares will be made after the end of the subscription period for Individual Investors. In the event that Individual Investors (as defined in Tranche B below) subscribe for the Offer Shares allocated thereto, the Lead Manager shall have the right to reduce the number of shares allocated to Participating Parties to a minimum of ten million, eight hundred thousand (10,800,000) Offer Shares, representing 90% of the total Offer Shares. Tranche (B): Individual Investors: this tranche comprises Saudi Arabian natural persons, including any Saudi female divorcee or widow with minor children from a marriage to a non-Saudi, who can subscribe under their names for her own benefit, on the condition that she proves that she is a divorcee or widow and the mother of her minor children, in addition to any non-Saudi natural person who is resident in the Kingdom or any GCC natural persons, provided they have a bank account with one of the Receiving Entities and are allowed to open an investment account(collectively, the “Individual Investors” and each an “Individual Investor,” and together with Participating Parties “Subscribers”). Subscription of a person in the name of his divorcee shall be deemed invalid, and if a transaction of this nature is proved to have occurred, the law shall be enforced against such person. If a duplicate subscription is made, the second subscription will be considered void and only the first subscription will be accepted. A maximum of one million, two hundred thousand (1,200,000) Offer Shares, representing 10% of the total Offer Shares, will be allocated to Individual Investors, provided that Participating Parties subscribe to all the Offer Shares allocated thereto. In the event that Individual Investors subscribe for all the Offer Shares allocated thereto, the Lead Manager shall have the right to reduce the number of shares allocated to Individual Investors in proportion to the number of Offer Shares subscribed for thereby.



-Ends-

ENQUIRIES

Sole Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner, and Underwriter

Zaid Ghoul

Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking

SNBC.CM@alahlicapital.com

Media Enquiry

Brunswick Group

Jade Mamarbachi / Joudi Issa

retal@brunswickgroup.com

Retal

Abdullah AlShuwayer

a.alshuwayer@retal.com.sa

