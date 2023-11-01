Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Restaurant Secret’s Inc, the region’s largest & oldest F&B Incubator firm, is set to launch the region’s first, all-year-round pop-up venue showcasing new F&B creations within a vibrant, trendy bistro setting. Nestled in the heart of Al Wasl, Jumeirah, 1640 Bistronomy promises a gastronomical European bistro experience and will act as an evolving space that showcases its own portfolio of F&B brands, limited edition pop ups whilst also functioning as a solution for up-and-coming F&B brands to test their concepts.

Set to open on November 15th, 1640 Bistronomy will function as a gastronomical hub providing unique F&B solutions, operating as both a pop-up concept in the AM hours for local brands to takeover and trial menus and concepts, and an all-day dining restaurant in the PM-operated by 1640 Bistronomy. Created to be the epicenter of culinary innovation, the bistro will not only present itself as a pop-up space but also lend itself for seasonal menu development, and intimate chef tables serving as a private culinary cove to conduct product testing sessions or host events.

1640 Bistronomy was inspired by the expansive pursuit of good food and drinks, and superlative F&B dreams. Supported by Founder Gabrielle Mather’s 27 years of experience developing more than 400 F&B businesses & brands for Dubai & the world, 1640 Bistronomy was built to provide Dubai with a multi-purpose F&B hub that offers superlative dining experiences, whilst nurturing entrepreneurial spirit by presenting an affordable pre-launch solution for start-up homegrown restaurants within a full-fledged experiential F&B unit.

“We are pleased to reveal our latest personal project spearheaded and operated by Restaurant Secrets Inc. 1640 Bistronomy was born out of a desire to bring to Dubai’s culinary scene a unique space that evokes a warm social gastronomical hub operating multiple concepts from 8 am to late, with chef-driven seasonal menus, intimate chef table experiences & a full-fledged private culinary cove for hire to launch new brands, host events & product testing sessions. The old world charm & romance of good F&B & an acute understanding of urban sophistication of Dubai is reflective at 1640”.

1640 Bistronomy is set to ignite the entrepreneurial ambition within the budding world of restaurant startups by offering practical solutions. The conceptualist behind the space, Gabrielle F. Mather is an industry veteran and the CEO of Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI). With a wealth of expertise spanning over two decades in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape, Gabrielle has been nurturing F&B ventures since 2011 through RSI. In the spirit of cross-collaboration, 1640 Bistronomy will serve as the nexus for RSI's portfolio of restaurants and will host unique pop ups throughout the year with an already full calendar, to be revealed soon.

The new bistro and culinary concept space is set to redefine the gastronomical landscape by providing solutions to start-ups and mature F&B ventures in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.1640bistronomy.com or follow us on our Instagram @1640bistronomyuae

About 1640 Bistronomy

1640 Bistronomy, located in Al Wasl, Jumeirah, is a premier European bistro, redefining the city's culinary landscape with its unique blend of gourmet excellence and rustic charm. The bistro’s unique feature is that it’s also the region’s first year-round pop-up venue to showcase new F&B creations and menu development within the experimental creative hub. 1640 offers a meticulously curated menu of exquisite European dishes, expertly crafted using the finest seasonal ingredients. The synergistic creation will also operate multiple concepts from 8 am to midnight, with chef-driven seasonal menus, intimate chef table experiences, and a private culinary cove for hire to launch new brands, host events, and conduct product testing sessions.

Restaurant Secrets Inc. Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI) is a team of expert Restaurant Consultants & Business Incubators in the UAE that has served over 400 projects since its inception in 2011. The ISO 9001 certified firm provides full solution F&B incubation in-house. Nothing is outsourced at RSI; the unique business setup ensures synergistic results as teams work together to develop all elements of a restaurant including concept development, menu engineering, feasibility studies, business plans, layouts & interior design, branding & marketing, talent requisition, franchise development, pre- and post-opening operational support and more. To name a few, some of RSI’s most significant projects recently include Montauk Boutique Café, Oii Abu Dhabi, Colt, La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, Distillery, Doner & Gyros, Sushi Library, OPSO, Mitts & Trays, and The Loft at Dubai Opera.

