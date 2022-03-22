DUBAI, UAE: UAE-based F&B firm Restaurant Secrets Inc. has announced the opening of M1 Café & Lounge, its latest turn-key project located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen area.

The new, ultra-modern venue is now open to the public and presents visitors with three floors for varied dining experiences. M1’s café welcomes guests on level one of the outlet, while diners will find the main dining lounge on level two, and an exclusive private members’ social club on level three.

All-day dining takes place at the café, where an approachable menu features casual bites, while M1’s dining lounge opens for lunch and dinner with a unique yet familiar menu inviting guests to lounge, graze and relax. At the private members’ social club on level three, exquisite food and drinks will be served along with a VIP individualized service. The luxurious facility features a lounge, meeting room, and two private dining rooms.

Curated by the Director of Operations at Restaurant Secrets Inc., Brian Voelzing, the menu features highlights of braised short rib fettuccini, rosemary & garlic grilled prawns, varied maki rolls including the classic California roll, burrata & pesto pizza, whole roasted seabass, and more.

“We aimed to create a menu that offers something for everyone by using the best ingredients available and taking inspiration from some of the most popular dishes found in the region. Guests will find the menu divided into sections where each item is cooked or prepared like the Josper Grill, Sushi Counter, or the Woodfire Oven, there’s also Handmade Pasta,” said Brian.

Gabrielle F. Mather, CEO & Founder of Restaurant Secrets Inc. and Cornerstone 61 Consultancy said, “The team has worked very hard over the past twelve months to open this unique concept of café, lounge, restaurant, housed in a three-level villa in Abu Dhabi’s prestigious Bateen district. Our latest turn-key project, M1 has opened doors successfully to a full house, which reaffirms our faith in Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning F&B scene”.