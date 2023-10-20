Dubai:- Response Plus Medical a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC, the largest on-site healthcare, emergency medical services, and occupational health solutions provider in the UAE, and etisalat by e&, have introduced the new generation of 5G ambulances at GITEX Dubai, the world’s largest startup and tech show, running from October 16 to 20, 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

With the new 5G feature, RPM’s fleet of ambulances now allows for remote diagnosis by enabling seamless connection between patients, ambulance staff and medical experts using etisalat by e&’s 5G private network.

Response Plus Medical's 350+ ambulance fleet will benefit from the high speed and low latency of the 5G network allowing vehicles to locate patients who need immediate care in critical moments, as well as enabling real-time transmission of patient vitals and health data from the vehicle directly to the command center or hospital.

Lizinda Van Heerden, Response Plus Medical's Integrated Ambulance Fleet In charge commented "I think we are moving into an era of excitement. Technology advancement will improve patient care in emergency situations; this 5G network will provide real-time data, which will be exchanged between first responders and medical practitioners. Data will be transferred faster with low latency, enabling images to be analyzed quickly. This will lead to a more accurate diagnosis before the patient arrives at the hospital.

It is noteworthy that this is the first fleet of ambulances in the UAE to be connected over a 5G private network, which will further contribute to elevating the standards of the country’s healthcare sector by providing effective solutions that deliver advanced patient care, support professionals, and promote the well-being of the population.

About RPM

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange on the 14th of September 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro – cap company.