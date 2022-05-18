Abu Dhabi: Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) a subsidiary of ADX-listed Alpha Dhabi, and one of the leading providers of healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates has recorded an impressive Q1 performance for the period ending March 31st, 2022.

The net profit for this period reached AED 14.31 million, compared to the loss of AED 1 million in the same period the previous year. Total revenues for RPM stood at AED 87.7 million on March 31st, 2022, compared to AED 0.4 million in March 2021.

These numbers are a result of the inspired growth plans and consistent implementation of the same by the RPM team. RPM opened its first Occupational health clinic in Fujairah, UAE, in addition to a new Health Tech Training Center in Dubai, catering to a wider audience with the existing training center in Abu Dhabi.

During this period, RPM has also successfully completed 100% mobilization of all awarded projects, such as UAE University, NPCC Saudi Arabia, Al Qana, OXY, Saif Bin Darwish, Al Ahali Club Dubai, Formula 1 Saudi Arabia 2022, and many more.

This has allowed them to clock in their total assets at AED 312.8 million at end of March 2022, compared to AED 306.7 million at the end of December 2021.

The company, has also reported a gross profit of AED 23.10 million for the year, which improved from the loss of AED 0.2 million in the previous year. This indicates the tremendous growth of the company, and assures the market of their reliability and commitment to the future.

The increase in Cash and Bank Balances has resulted in current assets sitting at AED 295.3 million on March 31st, 2022, compared to AED 292.3 million on December 31st, 2021.

Keeping up the momentum for growth, RPM management will continue with its expansion plans in UAE as well as internationally, says Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC. He added, “Our expansion plans for the 2nd quarter include a new branch of OccuMed Clinic in the Western Region of the UAE, a medical centre in Dammam KSA, a Health Tech Training Center and EMS command centre in Riyadh KSA, and consolidating Training & Development division in India.”

“We will continue to find new opportunities and sign key projects that will propel our company and services into the 2nd half of this year. We are focused & aligned on our expansions into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia & India which will surely give us good results during the 2nd half of 2022. With our robust corporate governance framework, and commitment to the highest standards of services, we see UAE based Response Plus as a force to be reckoned with in Pre-hospital care internationally," Major Tom added.

Delivering on a solid foundation, and building a strong presence in the region, Response Plus Holdings will continue to develop new strategic businesses and partnerships that will fuel their performance in the year ahead.

