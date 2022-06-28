Jeddah:- Resal, a tech company developing an award-winning platform focused on prepaid digital cards and rewards, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi for 2022. This acknowledges Resal’s commitment towards fostering an environment and culture of respect, pride among its employees. According to the company results, 89% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 79% in a typical company across the kingdom.

Resal has received a high score on the HR practices assessment which reflects the company’s focus on people as a core area of strength. Considered as the platinum standard for defining great workplaces, the best place to work certification follows a thorough and independent analysis around 8 workplace factors, providing employers the opportunity to assess their people practices and learn more about the employee experience and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards focusing on people practices.

Commenting on this achievement, Hatem Kameli CEO of the organization said “Resal was founded to make people smile, to work as a team, to build a great environment to solve customer problems and to be one of the leading companies that support our economy and society. We believe in our values: transparency, innovation, teamwork, customer focused, learning and growth that drives everyone in the company to play their part in our vision, our goals, our successes, and our challenges to lead the company to be the leader in the market.

We believe that people should love what they do. When people feel inspired, empowered, and trusted they are more likely to deliver awesome results This is what drives us to listen to our team and evolve our culture

Our approach to talent acquisition is ensuring cultural fit is a priority throughout the process and the Best Place to Work® certification will support us to attract the best talent.”

Amal Alzahrani, HR Manager commented on this achievement “The Best Place to Work achievement showcases the trust and camaraderie between our employees. Trust, teamwork, transparency, equality, and growth are the cornerstones of our workplace to enhance the wellbeing of all the employees. We make sure all employees feel a sense of belonging at Resal which ensures that they come in everyday excited to do bigger and better things.”

Every year in Saudi, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

-Ends-

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyses a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org