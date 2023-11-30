United Arab Emirates (UAE): – The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, part of Excella, the leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, hosted a full curriculum day at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Reptonians from Year 2 – Year 13 engaged in an exciting day of innovative classes and creative activities, immersing themselves in a unique educational experience.

As part of the Louvre Abu Dhabi ‘Take Over the Museum' series, over 2,200 members from the Repton community from Repton Dubai, Repton Abu Dhabi and Repton Al Barsha attended syllabus classes, drawing inspiration from the renowned museum's enriching art collection and exhibits. The curated syllabus complemented the museum's exhibits, featuring a spectrum of subjects, including Mathematics, Science, Music and Art, intertwining the academic curriculum with the rich tapestry of artistic expression.

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s ‘Take Over the Museum’ series invites schools to engage with the museum inside and out, on a day dedicated especially for them. Students interact in creative encounters with artworks and participate in specifically designed making and thinking activities inside the galleries. The program celebrates teachers' creativity and gives them agency to design activities connected to the museum collection, international exhibition, Children’s Museum, and architecture.

With real-world learning embedded into the innovative curriculum, Reptonians from Year 5 visited the ‘Greek and Roman Empires’ exhibit to explore the influential history of the majestic empires. The young student warriors examined the armour of a Japanese Samurai in the ‘Art of War’ exhibit, while in the ‘Polynesian Mask’ section, students investigated exceptionally crafted artworks.

Repton Family of Schools’ Arabic and Islamic Departments welcomed students to explore the ‘Letters of Light’ exhibition and organised a thrilling scavenger hunt for Reptonians to photograph and analyse their findings. In the Art sessions, students from Year 6 – Year 8 created digital replicas of stained-glass windows while Year 9 – Year 10 crafted unique Death Masks using the digital platform, Sketches School.

In the Literature classrooms, students explored the fine tunes of ‘Charge of the Light Brigade’ and ‘Ozymandias’ poems to produce and record dramatic performances inspired by the exhibit ‘Armour for a rider and horse bard’ and the statue of Ramses II, respectively. The music classes transcended students to the rhythms of the Baroque era and held an expressive and energetic Rapping workshop.

Sharing her enthusiasm for the day, Gillian Hammond, Chief Education Officer of Excella and Principal of Repton School Dubai said, “We are excited to offer Reptonians the opportunity to attend classes and workshops within the inspiring walls of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The seamless integration of exhibits into our curriculum made for a rewarding day of learning. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Repton faculty and the dedicated team at Louvre Abu Dhabi for making this day a resounding success.”

Maral Bedoyan, Education and Learning Resources Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi said, “I am thrilled to open the museum to the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE. This exciting collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering a love for art and culture within the local community. Together, we have created a memorable experience that transcends traditional boundaries of the classroom, bringing the wonders of our museum directly to the heart of education”.

This unique day underscores the Repton Family of Schools' commitment to nurturing creativity, cultural appreciation, and interdisciplinary learning within its community.

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, part of Excella, a leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

For further information, please visit: https://www.reptondubai.org/

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, part of Excella, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. Repton School Abu Dhabi is the partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

For further information, please visit: https://www.reptonabudhabi.org/

About Repton School Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged three to 18. Formerly known as Foremarke School Dubai, it is part of Excella and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2013 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child.

The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum and is designed to meet the rigorous standards expected for 11+ and Common Entrance examinations. Repton Al Barsha continues to promote and embrace diversity and inclusion of all students who make progress beyond limits. Year on year, students outperform their projected attainment levels based on their CAT4.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. It has also been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School since 2018 for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups. Repton Al Barsha has a ‘Very Good’ rating by KHDA; it has also been accredited with the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and British Schools in the Middle East (BSME).

For further information, please visit: https://www.reptonalbarsha.org/

About Louvre Abu Dhabi

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

