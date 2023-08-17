78% of exam entries awarded A*-C grades

UAE: Repton Abu Dhabi's inaugural A-Level cohort (Year 13) has achieved exceptional grades with 33% of exam entries awarded A* to A, and 78% awarded A* to C grades. Over a third of the grades came in higher than what students were predicted to achieve, demonstrating the extraordinary value add the Repton Abu Dhabi teachers have provided them.

For their exceptional performances, Reptonians have earned acceptance offers from some of the top universities in the world, including McGill University (Canada), University of New South Wales (Australia), University of Bristol (UK) and University of Manchester (UK).

Repton Abu Dhabi also highlights Haroun Ouali, for attaining 1 A* and 3 A grades and will be studying at Brunel University London, UK. Liyan Al Ramehi has attained 1 A* and 2 A grades and will study Medicine. While Sami Youssef secured a spot at IE University, Spain, for Philosophy, Politics, Law and Economics.

Delighted by the outstanding results, Steven Lupton, Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi said, “We are immensely proud of our first A-Level cohort's milestone achievement. They have set an outstanding precedent for future cohorts to aspire to, and I would like to congratulate all the students for their incredible performances in this year’s examinations. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our dedicated teachers and parents for their unwavering support in cultivating a passion for excellence in our children. As they embark on their future endeavours, I am confident they will continue to shine and make us proud.”

Launched during the 2021-2022 academic year, the Repton Passport is the region’s first K-12 blockchain-secured multimedia digital portfolio that the graduating cohort can use to view their results. Students and alumni can receive, manage, view and share their digital portfolio, academic and extra-curricular achievements safely and securely with prospective university and career opportunities.

The digital passport recently updated its features with an in-built CV Builder, enabling students to create seamless and personalized CVs. Repton Passport also incorporates an additional layer of security and credibility, and includes links to blockchain-secured credentials that enable one-click authentication.

"Repton Abu Dhabi's inaugural A-Level cohort has accomplished outstanding results, a testament to the tremendous hard work of our students, the encouragement from parents, and the commitment of our teachers. Our students across the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE have exemplified Repton values in this year’s examinations, with Repton Dubai students also achieving the second-highest scores by a K-12 school in the UAE in the 2023 IB examinations. At all our Repton Schools we continue to forge a bright path, empowering our students to become lifelong learners and compassionate leaders. Congratulations to Repton Abu Dhabi for making us extremely proud once again,” concludes Gillian Hammond, Chief Education Officer at Excella.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, part of Excella, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. Repton School Abu Dhabi is the partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the IGCSE and A-level curricula. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

