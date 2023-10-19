Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, will participate in the Cityscape Qatar exhibition, which will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from 24 to 26 October 2023.

The company will showcase their portfolio of projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cairo and Istanbul.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, stressed Reportage’s interest in participating in various real estate events and exhibitions, and their keenness to provide more on-demand and attractive offers for buyers of all nationalities.

Reportage Properties portfolio includes 28 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

Suleiman noted that the Cityscape Qatar exhibition constitutes an important platform for communicating with partners and customers, and knowing more about the aspirations of investors and buyers, which enhances customer confidence in “Reportage” projects.

Reportage Properties’ sales exceeded Dhs2.3bn during 2022, compared to Dhs1.6bn achieved by the company during 2021, i.e. a growth of up to 45%.

Suleiman said that the company’s strong sales in all their projects reinforces plans for expansion and launching more projects.

The CEO explained that the company have launched many new projects recently to meet the aspirations of their clients. During the first quarter of this year the “Bianca” project was launched in Dubai, which includes 653 townhouses.

During the past year, Reportage Properties launched the “Verdana” project, located within the Dubai Investment Park, which consists of 305 townhouse units. They also launched the “Plaza” project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, which consists of 348 residential units, and the “Berla1” on Yas Island, which includes 190 residential units, in addition to “Birla 2”, which adds 115 new residential units.

During 2022, the company also launched the “Silvana” project in the Başakşehir district of Istanbul, Turkey, which provides 232 townhouses, after launching in 2021 the “Montenapoleone” project in “Mostakbal City” in New Cairo, Egypt, the first phase of which provides 1,309 apartments and townhouses.