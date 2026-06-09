Abu Dhabi, UAE: Reportage Group has officially broken ground on SENSI, its premium residential development on Saadiyat Island, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s strategic expansion into one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious and culturally rich destinations.

Held on Friday, 05 June 2026, the groundbreaking ceremony signals the transition of SENSI from vision to reality only five months after its official launch, reflecting Reportage Group’s integrated and operationally efficient business model, strong execution capabilities, and ability to rapidly transform ambition into reality.

In an industry often characterized by extended development timelines, the accelerated progression of SENSI underscores Reportage Group’s disciplined approach to development and its commitment to delivering projects with speed, confidence, and long-term vision.

Strategically located on Saadiyat Island, SENSI introduces a refined residential offering in a destination globally recognized for its unique fusion of culture, nature, luxury hospitality, and premium lifestyle experiences. As Abu Dhabi continues investing in world-class destinations and lifestyle-led communities, Saadiyat remains one of the emirate’s most sought-after investment locations, offering strong long-term value appreciation, sustained demand, and enduring residential appeal.

The project also marks an important chapter in Reportage Group’s Abu Dhabi journey. After shaping communities and launching landmark developments across multiple districts of the capital, the Group now expands its footprint into Saadiyat Island — bringing its signature philosophy of delivering some of the market’s most competitive investment propositions, without compromising on design, quality, or lifestyle. Through SENSI, Reportage combines distinctive architecture, thoughtfully curated living experiences, and strong long-term value, while continuing its mission of making upscale living more accessible to a broader segment of homeowners and investors.

Inspired by the essence of its name — SENSI, the Italian word for “the senses” — the development introduces a distinctive architectural identity rooted in elegance, intentionality, and emotional connection. Reflecting the spirit of Saadiyat Island, where culture, art, nature, and sophistication converge, SENSI has been thoughtfully envisioned as more than a residential destination. Through fluid forms, curated spaces, natural light, and refined materiality, the project seeks to create an immersive living experience designed to inspire wellbeing, creativity, and meaningful living.

Commenting on the milestone, Andrea Nucera, CEO of Reportage Group, said:

“The groundbreaking of SENSI only months after its launch reflects the strength of Reportage Group’s integrated and operationally efficient business model — one that enables us to move with speed, precision, and confidence from vision to execution. At Reportage, we manage the full development lifecycle with a disciplined and agile approach, allowing us to consistently deliver value to our investors and customers alike.

Our move into Saadiyat Island represents a strategic investment in one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious and future-forward destinations — a location defined by cultural significance, premium lifestyle appeal, and strong long-term growth potential. We believe SENSI is uniquely positioned to offer an exceptional balance between architectural distinction, lifestyle quality, and compelling investment value, reinforcing our commitment to making upscale living more accessible while continuing to shape communities that stand the test of time.”

The SENSI groundbreaking ceremony represents more than the start of construction. It reinforces Reportage Group’s long-term confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, its commitment to timely execution, and its continued ambition to shape communities that blend quality, accessibility, and enduring investment value.

About Reportage Group

Reportage Group is a leading UAE-based private and debt-free real estate developer, with a rapidly expanding portfolio spanning the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Since its establishment, the Group has successfully delivered more than 60 projects and achieved AED 9.6 billion in sales in 2025, marking an impressive 90% year-on-year growth, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing real estate developers.

Its portfolio includes landmark developments such as Brabus Island, SENSI, Verdana, Marlin 1 & 2, R. Hills, and Panorama by Elie Saab, alongside a diversified range of residential and mixed-use communities across the UAE and international markets.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Reportage Group continues to strengthen its global footprint while remaining committed to delivering high-quality communities, strong investment value, and upscale living experiences made more accessible to homeowners and investors alike.

Media Contact

Charbel Khoury

Group Chief Marketing Officer

Reportage Group

E: media@reportageuae.com

W: www.reportageuae.com