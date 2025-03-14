Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RemotePass, a UAE-based global payroll platform, and Wafeq, a UAE-based accounting software provider, have partnered to fully automate payroll accounting for businesses in the UAE and KSA. This integration seamlessly syncs payroll and financial data from RemotePass to Wafeq’s accounting system in real-time, eliminating manual entry, reducing errors, and ensuring compliance.

The two-way native integration eliminates manual entry ensuring accurate, efficient payroll reconciliation for businesses in the UAE and KSA on both platforms, resulting in an 80% reduction in payroll and expenses processing time.

"We’re excited to partner with Wafeq; our integration enables businesses in the region to put payroll processing and financial data synchronization on autopilot, allowing them to focus on growing their business," said Kamal Reggad, CEO of RemotePass.

A Shared Vision for Scaling Businesses

RemotePass and Wafeq provide localized platforms tailored for businesses in the Middle East, serving many shared clients and addressing the unique challenges faced by companies in the UAE and KSA.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Seamless integration – Payroll data from RemotePass is automatically reflected and categorized in Wafeq’s accounting platform providing real-time financial visibility and improved accuracy

Error-Free Financial Records – Manual reconciliation and categorization errors are eliminated, ensuring payroll accuracy in financial reports.

Time-Saving Automation – Finance teams no longer need to manually input payroll data, reducing administrative work.

Empowering Businesses with Financial Automation

By integrating two leading regional SaaS solutions, companies in the UAE and KSA can now better manage payroll and financial records with greater efficiency. This collaboration is a significant step toward simplifying payroll accounting and helping businesses scale with confidence.

"At Wafeq, we are committed to empowering businesses with seamless financial automation. Our partnership with RemotePass allows companies in the UAE and KSA to streamline payroll accounting effortlessly, reducing errors and saving valuable time. This integration is a game-changer for finance teams looking to enhance efficiency while staying fully compliant with local regulations." said Maher Aoun, VP of Sales and Business Development, Wafeq.

About RemotePass

RemotePass is a global payroll platform that enables companies to seamlessly onboard, manage, and pay contractors and EOR employees in 150+ countries while also providing local payroll processing in the UAE and KSA. By automating compliance, payroll, taxes, and benefits, RemotePass ensures regulatory compliance while simplifying both global and local workforce management.

About Wafeq

Wafeq is a leading cloud-based accounting and financial management software designed for businesses in the Middle East. Built with compliance at its core, Wafeq enables companies to seamlessly manage invoicing, accounting, payroll, and tax filing while ensuring full alignment with local regulations, including ZATCA in Saudi Arabia and the FTA in the UAE. Trusted by thousands of businesses, Wafeq provides a scalable and intuitive platform that empowers accountants, finance teams, and business owners to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and drive growth.