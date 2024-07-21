‘Reliance Health’ empowers companies and employees to easily manage their health plans

Cairo - Reliance Health, an emerging markets-focused digital healthcare provider, revealed its latest survey results highlighting the evolution of business health plans. Undertaken in collaboration with leading market research company, Kantar, the survey insights emphasized the value of health plans for businesses and highlighted emerging trends placing technology as the key lever at the forefront of industry transformations.

The survey revealed that 97% of corporate decision makers, including CEOs and HR leaders, believe health insurance is essential, underlining the importance of comprehensive health plans. Mazen Mostafa, Director of Reliance Care Center said, “Business health plans are invaluable. As the next generation of healthcare, Reliance Health is combining global medical and technological expertise to address people’s real needs. Today the requirements of employees and companies have changed, with substantial importance given to the extent of the coverage, ease of use and cost efficiency – all factors largely influenced by the adoption of advanced technologies.”

“Egypt’s health insurance market has transformed significantly to feature a growing number of private providers, however this quantitative leap has yet to reflect on business health plans – over the past five years, companies offering new benefits to employees have increased by only 13%. This leaves a serious gap that Reliance Health is bridging via harnessing technological advancements,” he continued.

Survey results highlighted some of the most common challenges decision makers face while managing business health plans. Customer Service reachability and service accessibility were key pain points, with 24% of respondents reporting difficulties in reaching customer service, and 33% mentioning the lack of clear communication and long approval waiting times as key barriers.

Moreover, post-pandemic shifts have accelerated the demand for mobile applications, telemedicine options, remote healthcare services and broader provider networks. An overwhelming majority of respondents - almost 83% - have expressed a preference for telemedicine services, while 13% have noted the absence of a mobile application as a significant drawback. Additionally, 14% of respondents reported difficulties in receiving medication, exacerbated by the lack of a coordinated delivery system.

“Egypt is a digitally fluent country. With 96% of internet users accessing the web via smart phones[1], the integration of tech in the provision of business health plans is now vital. Reliance Health is adopting the latest technologies to enhance communication and transparency helping teams gain independence and better understand their health plans,” said Mostafa.

The company’s mobile app enables users to easily manage policies and claims, swiftly access customer service, book appointments and track health metrics. Reliance Health’s telemedicine services allow for on-demand and on-time remote consultations and treatments, effectively redefining the delivery of business healthcare.”

“Alongside the integration of cutting-edge tech, our broader and more inclusive view of health is at the heart of our commitment. We offer the most comprehensive plans covering chronic illnesses, dental and optical care, physical therapy, and maternity. This is also why we prioritize preventative care, ensuring our plans feature wellness programs, regular health screenings, and lifestyle management services,” added Mostafa.

