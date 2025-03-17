LAGOS, Nigeria /African Media Agency (AMA)/- Africa’s fintech landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, presenting both opportunities and challenges for startups looking to scale and redefine financial services. As regulatory complexities, cross-border payment inefficiencies, and investment hurdles persist, one event stands out as the ultimate platform to address these pressing issues: the RegTech Africa Conference 2025.

Scheduled for May 22–23, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, and themed “Unlocking Africa’s Cross-Border Payments, Trade, and Investment Opportunities through Public-Private Partnerships,” this year’s conference will serve as a game-changing moment for fintech startups across the continent. With industry regulators, policymakers, investors, and technology pioneers coming together, the conference is set to foster the next wave of fintech innovation and regulatory synergy.

The fintech revolution has brought millions into the financial system, yet regulatory uncertainty and infrastructure gaps continue to hinder growth. The RegTech Africa Conference is designed to bridge these gaps, offering fintech startups a unique opportunity to align their solutions with the regulatory frameworks that govern Africa’s digital economy.

Cyril Okoroigwe, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, emphasizes the critical role of regulatory technology in driving sustainable fintech innovation: “The fintech ecosystem cannot thrive in isolation. Startups need a regulatory environment that supports innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. This conference is where regulation meets innovation, creating a pathway for scalable, compliant, and impactful fintech solutions.”

Why Fintech Startups Cannot Afford to Miss This Event

1. Direct Access to Regulatory Insights

Understanding compliance is just as vital as developing groundbreaking solutions. Startups will have a rare opportunity to engage directly with regulators, gaining insights into evolving policies, licensing requirements, and compliance strategies that can unlock new market opportunities.

2. Cross-Border Expansion & Trade Opportunities

With the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), seamless cross-border payments and trade are more crucial than ever. The conference will explore strategies to overcome existing trade barriers, enhance payment interoperability, and leverage technology to facilitate intra-African commerce.

3. Unparalleled Networking & Investor Access

Funding remains a major challenge for African fintech startups. At the conference, attendees will connect with leading venture capitalists, institutional investors, and financial executives who are actively looking to fund scalable fintech innovations.

Joy Chibuzo, Director Stakeholder Engagement at RegTech Africa, states: “Investors are keen to back startups that not only have innovative products but also a clear regulatory pathway. This conference brings together the right mix of players to facilitate these critical conversations.”

4. Public-Private Sector Collaboration

Fintech startups often struggle with navigating regulatory red tape, but strategic partnerships with public institutions can ease this burden. The conference will feature discussions on how startups can collaborate with banks, governments, and regulators to accelerate their growth and impact.

5. Showcasing Cutting-Edge Fintech Solutions

For startups, visibility is everything. The RegTech Africa Conference 2025 provides a premier platform to demonstrate innovative solutions, engage in thought leadership, and position brands as pioneers in Africa’s fintech ecosystem.

Seizing the Moment for Transformative Growth

The RegTech Africa Conference 2025 extends an invitation to organizations and brands that envision a thriving African fintech ecosystem. Sponsorship opportunities offer unparalleled visibility, networking with industry leaders, and alignment with innovation and progress.​

Sponsorship Benefits:

Brand Visibility: Prominent placement across event materials, digital platforms, and media outreach.​

Strategic Networking: Engage with decision-makers, innovators, and influencers shaping Africa's fintech landscape.​

Thought Leadership: Opportunities to lead discussions, workshops, and panels, positioning your brand at the industry's forefront.​

Customized Engagements: Tailored experiences to showcase your products, services, or initiatives to a targeted audience.​

The Future is Now

The African fintech industry is at a crossroads, and the RegTech Africa Conference 2025 is the meeting point where innovation meets regulation, and startups gain the clarity and connections needed to thrive. This is not just an event—it is a movement toward an inclusive, efficient, and interconnected financial future for Africa.

Cyril Okoroigwe concludes: “We are shaping Africa’s fintech narrative. Startups, investors, and regulators must work together to build a financial ecosystem that fosters inclusion, security, and growth. The time to act is now.”

About RegTech Africa

The RegTech Africa Conference is a leading platform dedicated to fostering innovation in regulatory technology across the continent. With a focus on collaboration and impact, the conference drives initiatives that accelerate Africa’s economic growth and financial inclusion.