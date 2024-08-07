Volunteers can sign up on Dubaicares.ae to register for the event taking place in Abu Dhabi - supporting with the packing of essential school kits for students from low-income families in the UAE

Dubai, UAE – Rregistration is now open for volunteers to support first its ‘Back to School’ edition of ‘Volunteer Emirates’ in Abu Dhabi. Th initiative, in partnership with Aldar Properties (“Aldar”), aims to provide essential school kits to students from low-income families in the UAE, ensuring they are well-prepared for the upcoming 2024/25 academic year.

Volunteers can sign up on Dubaicares.ae to participate in the event, which involves packing school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, stationery, and other educational materials. The event not only supports underprivileged students, but it also fosters a sense of community and solidarity among participants.

The event will take place on 23 August 2024. Interested volunteers are encouraged to register early to secure their spots. For more information and to sign up, visit Dubaicares.ae.

In total, Aldar has contributed AED 1 million to support 10,000 children from low-income families in the UAE by providing them with school kits.