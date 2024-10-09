TECOM Group district to spotlight innovators including BHAG Digital and Sulmi at GITEX Global

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Internet City, a vibrant community of more than 3,500 tech giants, Fortune 500 companies, and start-ups is set to demonstrate the transformative nation-building potential of emerging technologies at GITEX Global 2024. Dubai Internet City will showcase industry champions that are shaping the future through AI-led innovation at the world’s largest technology event, taking place on 14-18 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Part of TECOM Group PJSC, the creator of specialised business districts and vibrant communities, Dubai Internet City is the Knowledge Partner of GITEX Global, a uniting stage for more 6,500 tech firms from 180 countries. This year’s edition of the world’s largest tech event will explore the real-world applications of AI in finance, health, and education, as well as global future mobility, energy transition, and data centre trends.

“Technologists are influential architects of the resilient economy we must shape for future generations,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “Dubai Internet City is steadfast in its mission to cultivate an environment where innovation flourishes, and our participation at GITEX Global underscores our commitment to foster such collaboration. We invite the world to discover how our community is harnessing the power of technology such as AI to create a brighter future for all to achieve the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

Dubai Internet City’s presence at GITEX Global will spotlight the innovators embedding resilience into the future AI economy. This includes BHAG Digital, a Dubai Internet City-headquartered company that revolutionises manufacturing with AI-enabled Industry 4.0 solutions and is part of the UAE Ministry of Economy’s NextGenFDI programme. Unified customer experience management platform Sprinklr, which announced the inauguration of its new office at Dubai Internet City during GITEX Global 2023, will also join the district this year.

Demonstrating its commitment to nurturing early-stage companies, Dubai Internet City will also provide a platform for promising start-ups such as AI-enabled communications specialist Grambell, which will put its customised Dubai Internet City AI agent to the test amongst the event’s attendees. Emirati automobile technology company Sulmi will attend with the district to showcase the region’s first road-approved fully electric motorbike during GITEX Global. Visitors to Dubai Internet City’s stand will also be guided to a look at the convergence of technology and innovation that is shaping the future through an immersive hologram experience brought to life by actors and performers from the district.

Home to more than 29,000 of the world’s brightest tech professionals, Dubai Internet City will be located at Concourse 2 of Dubai World Trade Centre during GITEX Global. TECOM Group will also activate the GITEX Global Media Centre for the second consecutive year to provide a dedicated space for the show’s speakers and attendees to network and connect with media professionals from around the world.

Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business destinations, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Outsource City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 11,000 customers and more than 124,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.