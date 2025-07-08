Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khazna Data Centers has signed a strategic alliance with the International Data Center Authority (IDCA), the world's leading digital economy think tank and the digital infrastructure standardization, certification and education authority for modern data centers, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI).

Headquartered in Washington D.C., IDCA will review and analyze Khazna’s operations with its globally recognized standards. This includes data center design, service delivery, cloud and AI deployments, and workforce development.

“IDCA’s framework is an industry benchmark that reflects the full complexity of modern digital infrastructure, particularly in cloud and AI,” said Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna. “Our alignment to these standards is another step towards aligning with broader international benchmarks.”

“This strategic alliance between IDCA and Khazna will give Khazna’s current and future clients the assurance that their data is being housed in facilities meeting the leading global standards and latest best practices,” said IDCA Chairman and CEO Mehdi Paryavi in making the announcement. “Khazna plays such a critical role in the future of digital infrastructure for Cloud and AI, and its adoption of IDCA standards exhibits the company’s commitment in making a global impact.”

The certification process, which began on July 1, 2025, includes comprehensive audits of Khazna’s infrastructure, operational protocols, and corporate systems. Dedicated teams from both organizations have already been mobilized to oversee the full compliance and certification program.

“As AI becomes a defining force in our industry, our partnership with IDCA underscores our commitment to building intelligent, efficient, and globally competitive data centers,” added Alnaqbi.

Paryavi added: “IDCA projects a growth of data center capacity from the current level of around 55GW to as much as 250 to 300GW by 2030. This massive explosion of demand requires leading emerging global players like Khazna, who are already delivering results at scale, to meet international benchmarks.”

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

About IDCA

International Data Center Authority (IDCA) is the global bipartisan digital economy think tank that works with nations to create AI policies, Digital Hubs and Digital Economies through the standardization of the approach, selection, design, feasibility, operation, and various processes and methodologies of digital infrastructure and related processes and systems.

The global IDCA team works with its partners and affiliates worldwide to achieve the optimum delivery of its advanced services locally and effectively at every project. IDCA is represented in more than 40 countries and active globally in North America, South America, Western Europe, Middle East, Eastern Europe, West Africa, North Africa, East Africa, Central, and South Africa, Southeast Asia, and Asia Pacific.