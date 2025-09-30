Dubai, UAE: In an unforgettable evening at Atlantis The Royal, REEF Luxury Developments unveiled its latest landmark project, REEF 997, the 1st building in the world to feature amenities with patented Outdoor cooling technology and the 4th building in the world with the patented climate-controlled Sunken Balconies and Winter gardens. REEF 997 is a beachfront masterpiece on Dubai Islands that redefines luxury living experience.

The exclusive unveiling ceremony was attended by leaders from the real estate, lifestyle, and media sectors. Guests enjoyed an impressive event showcasing REEF 997’s visionary design, patented innovations, and providing a unique lifestyle, marking a new benchmark for beachfront communities in Dubai.

“By introducing the world’s first outdoor cooled amenities in Dubai Islands, we are elevating the concept of beachfront living.”said Samer Ambar, CEO of REEF Luxury Developments.

REEF 997 features 63 limited luxury residences, including elegant apartments, premium duplexes, and the first penthouse in the world to have outdoor cooled spaces. Each home is elevated with REEF’s globally patented Climate-Controlled Sunken Balconies and Winter Gardens that allow REEF brand owners to enjoy outdoor living experience all year round, even during Dubai’s peak summer months.

As a visionary developer, REEF Luxury Developments continues to set new standards of luxury living through innovation. With REEF 997, REEF sets a global innovative benchmark on Dubai islands.