Dubai, UAE: After the successful launch of REEF 1000 and REEF 999, REEF Luxury Developments – a pioneer in innovative real estate solutions, has unveiled the AED 450 million ($122.5 million) REEF 998 project, an architecturally advanced residential community. Spanning an impressive 355,663 square feet, REEF 998 sets a new benchmark in architectural excellence and contemporary living. Handover of REEF 998 is scheduled for Q2 2028

REEF 998 offers 323 residences ranging from stylish studios to spacious 3-bedroom apartments. Each unit features REEF’s region-first patented outdoor cooling technology and the Sunken Balconies, ensuring year-round outdoor living comfort

“These elegant homes in DLRC are long-term investment assets that answer a clear market need,” said Samer Ambar, CEO of REEF Luxury Developments. “In Dubai’s thriving property market, REEF 998 livable innovation and design resilience really sets it apart. From energy efficient systems and smart technology to exclusive outdoor spaces with integrated outdoor cooling technology, we’re delivering a product that meets both lifestyle aspirations and investor expectations.”

Residences range from 477 to 1,397 sq. ft. Every home includes premium Bosch appliances and Grohe fittings, while the project offers resort-style amenities, smart home tech, and a masterplan built around community connection and green space.

REEF 998 is strategically located in DLRC on Hamdan Bin Zayed Road, enjoys a dual frontage: one facade overlooks the vibrant main road, while the opposite side overlooks a tranquil community park, granting residents uninterrupted green views.

REEF 998 also places sustainability at its core, using a recyclable steel structural system to boost energy efficiency and long-term durability along with REEF’s patented sunken balconies with outdoor cooling – delivering value to both residents and investors.

With prices starting from AED 759,441, the project offers flexible 3 and 5.5 year payment plans with post-handover option, making it one of the most compelling new opportunities in Dubai’s thriving real estate sector.

The anticipated metro connectivity and alignment with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan enhance Dubailand’s growth potential, positioning REEF 998 as a standout investment opportunity.

As the city recorded AED 143 billion in transactions in Q1 2025 alone, REEF 998 arrives at a time of strong momentum, offering investors and homeowners a rare blend of innovation, luxury, and sustainable value in one of the UAE’s most promising communities.