DUBAI: Global law firm Reed Smith today announces the launch of the ‘Reed Smith Academy’ in the UAE, which will host a training programme enabling in-house legal teams and law firms to sponsor individuals through the process of qualifying as a solicitor (England & Wales).

The programme will prepare individuals to sit both stages of the Solicitors Qualification Examination (SQE) and acquire additional practice knowledge and skills, all while still working for their employers or on secondment.

The Reed Smith Academy is open to all individuals that have graduated from a recognised university. Reed Smith specifically encourages applications from those seeking a recognised international professional legal qualification after graduating from university or those who are already practicing under another legal qualification and are seeking to dual-qualify.

Reed Smith is working in collaboration with Chancery Lane Institute for Professionals (CLIP), a leading professional Law School in the Middle East, to provide SQE preparatory courses both onsite and virtually to in-house lawyers, private practice lawyers and law students. CLIP has been delivering legal education in the Middle East since 2014.

Sachin Kerur, office managing partner of Reed Smith’s Middle East offices, said: “The DIFC and AGDM are English law jurisdictions. With the prevalence and use of English law or English law-derived legislation and regulation continuing to surge in the region, this qualification will be hugely useful to both the individuals obtaining it and their employers.

“The training programme presents a significant opportunity for those in the Middle East looking to qualify as a Solicitor; the new process is quicker, more flexible and allows candidates to continue working full-time. We want to support the growth of the legal sector in the region and believe this service will be of great use to our clients and other firms based here. We are delighted to launch the Reed Smith Academy.”

The first course will launch in 2023.



Reed Smith Academy programme structure: