Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington Value, the leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a distribution agreement with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to deliver its comprehensive suite of communication and collaboration solutions to customers across the Middle East and Africa region.

According to the terms of the partnership, Redington Value and its extensive partner ecosystem can access Zoom’s solution portfolio to help regional organizations strengthen communications, enhance collaboration, and power the hybrid workforce. The video communications company has recently introduced the latest evolution of its communications platform, Zoom One. Zoom One brings together options for meetings, chat, whiteboard, and phone into a single solution to deliver frictionless communication and collaboration experiences.

Although born out of necessity, hybrid work models will continue for their convenience and be an important part of future workplaces. Flexible and remote work are now vital considerations that impact if an employee is willing to stay with the current organization. The research firm Gartner predicts that by the end of this year, 31% of all workers globally will be a mix of hybrid and remote. This will result in organizations investing in social and collaboration tools and seeking Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) as the cloud-based solution for their collaboration and productivity requirements.

Dion Smith Head of EMEA Channels, said, “Employees are no longer constrained by the walls of an office to be productive. As more organizations accept that flexibility and hybrid work options are critical to retaining talent, they see the need for collaboration tools and UCaaS and how they can be effective methods to train employees to be productive while in the office or a remote setting. We are looking forward to building our partnership with Redington Value and delivering exceptional experiences for customers in the region through their extensive partner ecosystem.”

Redington will work closely with its partners to educate them on how Zoom’s solutions can help customers design unique communication and collaboration approaches on a single platform. The distributor will also develop go-to-market strategies with its channel network to reach customers across all verticals in the region.

Sayantan Dev, President, Redington Value, said, “Hybrid work models and distributed workforces are defining the future of work. Customers across the Middle East and Africa can bolster their communication and collaboration skills with Zoom’s range of offerings. We are excited to bring the communications leader’s portfolio to our partners and train them to build comprehensive solutions for their customers. This partnership will enable us to better address the ever-evolving needs of today’s digitally savvy workforces and to further empower future workplaces.”

Partners and customers can reach out to senior executives from both Redington and Zoom during GITEX Global 2022 at the Redington Stand A1 in Hall 5.

-Ends-

About Redington Value

Redington Value is the Value-Added Distribution division of Redington Gulf, the largest distributor of IT products in the Middle East and Africa. The business model is purely channel oriented and empowering channel partners with technology through training and joint engagement is at the core. These solutions span across technology domains such as Networking, Voice, Servers, Storage, Software, Security and Infrastructure and emerging technology brackets such as Hyper convergence, Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics. Redington continues to be a pioneer in understanding, helping, and assisting partners and customers to digitally transform themselves by leveraging Cloud technologies. With over 60 vendor relationships in various parts of Middle East and Africa we ensure that all the requirements of the channel are met under one-roof.