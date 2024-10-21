Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, showcased its expansive portfolio of cybersecurity, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at GITEX Global 2024. With a focus on ‘Synergizing the Tech Ecosystem’, Redington demonstrated how its comprehensive suite of solutions drives digital transformation for businesses in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

As a trusted partner for leading global technology providers, Redington’s mission is to enable organizations to unlock the potential of cutting-edge technologies in a way that fosters growth, agility, and security. At GITEX Global 2024, Redington highlighted its expertise in key areas such as cybersecurity, data management, and AI, showing how these technologies can be leveraged to address complex business challenges and future-proof enterprises.

Enabling Intelligent Security for the Digital Future

With cybersecurity threats becoming more sophisticated, Redington has fortified its position as a key player in the cybersecurity space. The distributor showcased a comprehensive portfolio of next-gen cybersecurity solutions at GITEX, featuring leading brands like Fortinet, Splunk, Trend Micro, and Array Networks. Redington’s expert team was on hand to demonstrate how these cutting-edge technologies can help businesses across the region stay ahead of evolving threats, safeguard critical data, and ensure robust protection against cyber risks and breaches.

The DigiGlass team from Redington, a leading Managed Security Services Distributor (MSSD), was at GITEX, empowering organizations to navigate the dynamic cybersecurity landscape of the digital economy. DigiGlass working with channel partners provides tailored, best-in-class security solutions across industries, helping customers not only respond proactively to emerging threats but also rethink their security strategies. With a focus on building unified, comprehensive protection, DigiGlass ensures organizations can stay resilient and secure in an increasingly complex digital world.

Redington and its channel ecosystem are enabling customers to build robust security frameworks that safeguard their digital assets, networks, and applications.

Redington’s approach to cybersecurity is holistic, addressing the full spectrum of security needs from network and endpoint protection to cloud security and identity management. By focusing on prevention, detection, and rapid response, Redington’s portfolio of cybersecurity solutions helps partners to enable businesses to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and strengthen their resilience in the face of threats.

Empowering Data and AI Driven Decisions

Data is at the heart of digital transformation, and Redington is empowering organizations to extract actionable insights from their vast data stores. Through partnerships with top-tier data management and analytics providers, Redington helps businesses harness the full power of their data by providing scalable solutions for data storage, governance, analytics, and AI-driven insights.

Redington’s data portfolio includes state-of-the-art solutions for businesses to not only store and protect their data but also to unlock its potential for innovation and smarter decision-making. With an emphasis on real-time analytics and cloud-based solutions, Redington is enabling its customers to gain deeper visibility into their operations, optimize performance, and drive business outcomes.

The distributor has recently signed a strategic partnership with EDB and onboarded Mastercard as an ISV to accelerate digital transformation and data sovereignty across the MEA region. As AI adoption surges across the region, this collaboration ensures enterprises can leverage AI while maintaining control over their data in compliance with local regulations.

As part of its “High on AI” initiative, Redington is also leading the charge in leveraging artificial intelligence to drive internal efficiencies and significantly enhance customer and partner engagement. AI adoption is a top priority for Redington, with its strategic focus being pursued across all levels of the organization—from management to sales teams, and extending into key functions such as HR, credit, and finance.

“AI is transforming how we engage with our customers and partners, and it’s a fundamental part of our strategy to improve internal processes, enhance decision-making, and create more personalized experiences,” said Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group at Redington MEA. “At GITEX Global 2024, we showcased how we are using AI not only to enhance our internal operations but also to offer innovative AI-driven solutions that help our customers succeed in their digital transformation journeys.”

Redington’s AI Centre of Excellence (RACE), a newly established unit within the company, is spearheading AI adoption. The initiative is focused on developing virtual agents and AI-powered tools to support the sales force, improve internal competency building, and foster deeper customer relationships. This approach empowers the sales team to better understand customer needs and respond in the most efficient and timely manner.

In the coming months, Redington plans to roll out several high-impact AI projects across various functions, reinforcing its commitment to making AI a sustainable practice within the organization. Key areas of focus include enhancing AI-based training and virtual assistants to improve sales efficiency, as well as utilizing AI to optimize the customer support experience.

The Future of Technology is Collaborative

At GITEX Global 2024, Redington’s exhibit emphasized the company’s role in synergizing the technology ecosystem by bringing together the best of cybersecurity, data, and AI to create integrated solutions that address today’s business challenges. Redington’s strategic partnerships with global technology leaders in these domains have positioned the company to help businesses across the region accelerate their digital transformation, enhance security, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Redington’s presence at GITEX Global featured live demonstrations, one-on-one consultations, and expert sessions on the latest trends and innovations in the cybersecurity, data, and AI spaces. Attendees had the opportunity to explore how Redington’s solutions can help them achieve their goals in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Caption for the opening pic: (L-R) The team from Technology Solutions Group at Redington -Suresh Raghunathan, GM, Cybersecurity; Dharshana K. EVP, Hishamul Hasheel, VP, CSU and Supriya Das, GM, Data Science & Analytics

About Redington

Redington is the leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets. As a thriving US $10 billion technology distributor with a network of 290 international brands in the IT and mobility space across 38+ markets globally, Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

With over 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.