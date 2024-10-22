Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Redington, the leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse, has hosted its flagship event, ‘The Vertical Congress’ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

‘The Vertical by Redington’ showcases tailored industry-specific digital solutions. It brings enterprise-grade technologies for supporting customers in all verticals to accelerate and grow their business in the digital age.

The Vertical Congress – Riyadh Edition focused on redefining business outcomes in BFSI, Education, Construction and Healthcare across the Kingdom. The summit featured industry leaders such as Huawei, Microsoft and HPE as Diamond sponsors; ASUS, AWS, Freshworks, Forescout, Hitachi Vantara, Microsoft CSP, MSI and Lenovo as Gold Sponsors, and Enterprise DB and Deepas | Emojat as Bronze Sponsors

Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group, Redington MEA, said, "Our commitment is to assist Saudi Arabian businesses in adopting digital technologies and achieving their digital transformation goals. 'The Vertical by Redington' provides businesses with access to advanced digital solutions, as well as the expertise and support needed for their success. We believe that 'The Vertical by Redington' will bring about a significant change in Saudi Arabian businesses, and we are excited to be part of this transformative endeavor.”

The exclusive closed-door event comprised industry veterans, including speakers Feras Alsarraj, CTO, and Business Dev. Manager, IT Products & Solutions, Huawei; Frangiskos Lambrinos, DPS Lead, Middle East & Africa from Microsoft and Fahad BinThabit, Director Digital Data and Performance at Al Rajhi Takaful.

Increasingly businesses in these key sectors in the Kingdom are looking to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and are seeking robust technologies to improve operational efficiencies. ‘The Vertical by Redington’ offers a common platform for customers to connect with pioneering tech providers to help realize their digital ambitions.

Attendees had the opportunity to network with industry leaders and gain technical proficiency from technology breakout sessions running parallel in different rooms; while exploring cutting-edge strategies and innovations across the key verticals.

Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Redington MEA, said, "Technology is transforming the way we work and live. Across the key verticals of Saudi Arabia, the integration of cloud computing is revolutionizing processes, enhancing collaboration, and driving innovation. At Redington, we are committed to harnessing the power of cloud technology to create new opportunities and drive sustainable growth in these key industries."

Redington acts as the aggregator platform that assembles world-class solutions and brings it closer to the partner community and customers.

Rawad Ayash, President, Saudi Arabia, Redington, said, "Saudi Arabia is a frontrunner in digital transformation. The nation possesses the necessary resources, skilled workforce, and determination to achieve this goal. Through strategic policies and investments, Saudi Arabia is paving the way to become a worldwide center for innovation and technology. Through 'The Vertical by Redington', we are presenting the industry with an excellent opportunity to access top-notch solutions across essential sectors and enhance the digital experiences of our customers.”

Redington’s objective of driving its IP – The Vertical – is to give prominence to each valuable sector in the region today where digitalization is taking place at a rapid pace. The company aims to be a pioneer in aggregating industry-specific solutions and delivering customized offerings for customers in each vertical.

Viswanath Pallasena, CEO, Redington MEA, said, “Given the rapid evolution and advancement of technology, the opportunities for innovation in BFSI, education, construction, and healthcare are boundless. At Redington, our goal is to lead the way in delivering state-of-the-art technologies and services to empower our channel partners to drive digital transformation for their customers. Through our flagship initiative, 'The Vertical,' we are establishing the foundation for a digital future that holds the potential to revolutionize industries and opportunities.

Redington will host The Vertical Congress in Angola on 21st November focusing on BFSI, Oil and Gas, Government and Telco industries, and in Kenya on 28th November, 2024, spotlighting innovations across BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality and Telco industries.

About Redington:

Redington is the leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets. As a thriving US $10 billion technology distributor with a network of 290 international brands in the IT and mobility space across 38+ markets globally, Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

Redington not only bridges the gap between innovation and adoption; it masterfully navigates and dissolves the complexities of technology friction—the multifaceted challenges that emerge as technology evolves and integrates into various markets. Addressing key market, technology, and knowledge frictions, Redington empowers businesses to thrive in complex and evolving landscapes. By transforming these frictions into opportunities, we drive profound technological impact and accessibility. Redington ensures seamless distribution across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors in regions including India, Singapore, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.