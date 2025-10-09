Accurate, real-time meteorological reporting to enhance pilot and air traffic controller decision-making for RSI’s next-generation hub

Riyadh: Red Sea International Airport (RSI), operated by daa International, has signed a landmark agreement with the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), KSA, to provide state-of-the-art meteorological services at the Kingdom’s next-generation airport.

Under this multi-year agreement, NCM will take responsibility for the operation, corrective, and preventive maintenance of all meteorological equipment at RSI. This includes the preparation and delivery of critical aviation weather reports such as En-route Forecasts, METAR, TAF, Aerodrome Warnings, and Area Forecasts, along with other vital meteorological data.

These services are an essential component of RSI’s air traffic operations, ensuring that both enroute aircraft and local traffic receive accurate, timely, and reliable weather information. By enhancing situational awareness for pilots and air traffic controllers, NCM’s expertise enables safe and efficient decision-making, regardless of prevailing conditions. In addition to operating and maintaining meteorological observation equipment, NCM will provide continuous monitoring and reporting of weather conditions at the airport to stakeholders such as air traffic control.

Michael White, Chief Commercial Officer of Red Sea International Airport, said:

“This agreement represents a pivotal step in ensuring the airport operates to the highest global standards. Real-time weather data is essential for pilots and air traffic controllers to make informed decisions, and with NCM’s expertise, we are confident in delivering seamless and safe operations for our passengers and airline partners. This collaboration underscores our commitment to building RSI as a model of operational excellence under daa International’s stewardship.”

Dr. Ayman Ghulam, Chief Executive Officer of the National Center for Meteorology, said: “This partnership reflects the Center’s vital role in supporting the aviation sector by providing accurate and real-time data that enhances operational efficiency and safety.”

RSI continues its phased activation under the management of daa International, with partnerships such as this playing a vital role in building a safe, secure, and innovative airport ecosystem. By collaborating with leading organizations like National Center for Meteorology, RSI is reinforcing its position as one of the most advanced and passenger-focused airports in the region.

RSI forms part of The Red Sea, a luxury regenerative tourism destination developed by Red Sea Global (RSG). The destination, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, now counts five luxury hotels that are open and welcoming guests. This year Shura Island, the heart of The Red Sea, will begin opening the first of its 11 resorts, plus food and beverage, retail, signature experiences and cultural programming.

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) forms part of The Red Sea, a luxury regenerative tourism destination developed by Red Sea Global (RSG). Located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea is designed to set new standards in sustainable tourism, blending environmental stewardship with world-class hospitality.

Located ninety (90) kilometres south of Al Wajh, RSI is a two million passenger capacity airport situated within eight (8) hours’ flying time of 85% of the world’s population. It serves as the primary gateway for both domestic and international flights, connecting travellers to The Red Sea destination.

Inspired by forms of the desert, the green oasis and the sea, RSI was designed by Foster + Partners and Jacobs.

RSI is operated by daa International, a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company.

daa International is a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company and part of the wider daa Group, headquartered in Dublin. With a presence in over 30 locations across 15 countries, daa International has a global reach spanning from Australia to North America, including in Saudi Arabia where in addition to operating the Red Sea International Airport, the company has a significant presence in both King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh. Drawing on 85 years' award-winning airport experience from across the daa Group, daa International delivers value and knowledge transfer to clients, and a world class airport experience for passengers and guests across its airport portfolio.

