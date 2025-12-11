The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia – Red Sea International Airport (RSI), operated by daa International, has been awarded Level 1 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme – the only institutionally endorsed, global carbon management certification scheme for airports by Airport Council International.

Level 1 accreditation recognises airports that have defined their operational boundary and mapped their corresponding emission sources under Scope 12 and Scope 23 of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, as well as compiled a latest annual carbon footprint report.

This achievement underscores RSI’s position as a pioneer in sustainable aviation infrastructure and marks the first step on its pathway towards reaching the highest level of accreditation (Level 5[1]) by 2027, in line with global climate goals.

RSI has been conceived from the ground up to set a new benchmark in airport sustainability. Built to LEED Platinum standards, the airport embeds environmental stewardship across design, construction and operations. Its modular pod-based terminal system allows capacity to scale with demand, ensuring that energy consumption remains tightly aligned to passenger flows. By maximising natural light and modular usage, this design approach significantly reduces the overall energy demand when compared with traditional centralised terminal structures.

RSI is also the first airport in Saudi Arabia to supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to aircraft, supporting the wider decarbonisation of the aviation sector. Complementing this, the airport is also rolling out all-electric ground service equipment.

To further safeguard the integrity of its surroundings, RSI’s growth is intentionally limited. RSG designed its destinations to accommodate no more than one million visitors a year at The Red Sea, and 500,000 visitors annually to AMAALA, ensuring development remains within environmental thresholds and natural carrying capacity. This measured approach reflects RSI’s role not just as a transport hub, but as a guardian of two of the world’s most pristine destinations.

Together, these measures position RSI as a global benchmark for sustainable airport operations, with Level 1accreditation confirming its rigorous commitment to measuring, managing and reducing carbon emissions on its journey to net zero on scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2027.

About Red Sea International Airport

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) forms part of The Red Sea, a luxury regenerative tourism destination developed by Red Sea Global (RSG). Located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea is designed to set new standards in sustainable tourism, blending environmental stewardship with world-class hospitality.

Located ninety (90) kilometres south of Al Wajh, RSI is a two million passenger capacity airport situated within eight (8) hours’ flying time of 85% of the world’s population. It serves as the primary gateway for both domestic and international flights, connecting travellers to The Red Sea destination.Inspired by forms of the desert, the green oasis and the sea, RSI was designed by Foster + Partners and Jacobs. RSI is operated by daa International, a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company.

For more information about Red Sea International Airport, please visit: www.rsiairport.sa

About daa International

daa International is a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company and part of the wider daa Group, headquartered in Dublin. With a presence in over 30 locations across 15 countries, daa International has a global reach spanning from Australia to North America, including in Saudi Arabia where in addition to operating the Red Sea International Airport, the company has a significant presence in both King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh. Drawing on 85 years' award-winning airport experience from across the daa Group, daa International delivers value and knowledge transfer to clients, and a world class airport experience for passengers and guests across its airport portfolio.

Contact details

Ohoud M. Aljabr

Head of Marketing

Red Sea International Airport

oaljabr@daai.ie

[1] The uppermost level of Airport Carbon Accreditation is Level 5, which was launched in December 2023 and recognises airports in achieving and maintaining a 90% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to the airport’s selected baseline. In addition, airports at this level must collaborate with their entire ecosystem, including employees, suppliers, business partners, airlines, and other companies and third parties active on the airport site, to significantly contribute to emissions reduction, aligning with the broader Net Zero commitments of the sector.

2 Direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from sources that are owned or controlled by the reporting organization.

3 Indirect GHG emissions from the generation of purchased energy that is consumed by the reporting organization.