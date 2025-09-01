RED IN Developments announced its contract with ACE – Moharram Bakhoum, the leading consultancy firm in Egypt and the Middle East, as part of its preparations to launch its latest project, JOYA Residence, situated in prime location of Golden Square, New Obour City.

This partnership underscores the company’s dedication to harnessing the expertise of leading engineering firms to deliver a fully integrated project that meets the highest standards of quality, innovation, and distinction in both design and constructions.

The contract was signed by Mohamed El Mansy, Chairman of RED IN Developments, and Prof. Mourad Bakhoum, Vice Chairman of ACE – Moharram Bakhoum, in the presence of officials from both companies.

Mohamed El-Mansy, Chairman of RED IN Developments, stated that this partnership marks an important milestone in the company’s growth strategy.

El-Mansy said that ACE – Moharram Bakhoum was chosen for its extensive expertise and proven track record in managing and designing major real estate developments in Egypt and across the region, in line with RED IN’s vision of delivering high-quality projects that maximize value for clients and address their evolving needs.

Ahmed Said, Chief assed Commercial Officer (CCO) at RED IN Developments, said that this contract enhances the investment appeal of the company’s latest project, JOYA Residence, given the prestige and longstanding experience associated with the Moharram Bakhoum brand in the real estate market.

Said assed that it reflects the company’s commitment to setting new standards in the sector by delivering a fully integrated project that combines contemporary design with advanced facilities.

He pointed out that JOYA Residence represents a strong addition to the company’s investment portfolio, particularly given the project’s distinctive features that make it an iconic development in New Obour City.

The project spans over 10 acres in the heart of the Golden Square area, which is designated exclusively for integrated real estate developments and hosts some of the largest property companies with diverse urban projects.

The company’s CCO added, “Our presence in the heart of Golden Square, New Obour, reflects our commitment to offering clients a fully integrated residential community with a strategic location close to key thoroughfares and main roads. This area is highly dynamic and serves as a strong attraction for major real estate companies that have quickly launched their projects here, making it a comprehensive hub that ensures a promising investment future for anyone seeking to establish themselves in the area.”

Said elaborated that through this project, the company aims to meet the needs of a wide range of clients by offering diverse real estate products at competitive prices with flexible payment plans, aligning with the developments in the Egyptian real estate market and the growing aspirations of clients for projects that deliver a high quality of life.

He concluded that further details about the project will be announced upon its official launch.

For his part, Prof. Mourad Bakhoum, Vice Chairman of ACE – Moharram Bakhoum, expressed his pride in collaborating with RED IN Developments on the JOYA Residence project in New Obour City, affirming that the firm will leverage its extensive expertise and strong track record to ensure the project reflects the company’s status and ambitions.

Bakhoum said that the firm always strives to apply the latest global engineering standards and adopt innovative solutions in design and execution, ensuring the highest levels of quality and excellence.

He noted that the selection of the Golden Square area represents a strategic and successful step for this promising project, particularly given its investment significance and its standing as one of the most prominent urban development zones in New Obour.