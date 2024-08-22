Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi by Future Network Telecommunications, the region’s fastest-growing telecommunications provider, is thrilled to announce an exciting new chapter in its journey through an official three-year partnership with Al Hilal Club Company, Saudi Arabia’s most prestigious and successful football team. The partnership, unveiled during a special ceremony in Riyadh, designates Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi as one of Al Hilal's official sponsors, signalling a significant commitment to enhancing fan engagement and delivering unique experiences across the Kingdom.

As part of the partnership, Red Bull MOBILE branding will be featured on Al Hilal’s training and travel kits, as well as pre-match jerseys. Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi will introduce branded fan zones at key Al Hilal events and matches, providing supporters with interactive and immersive experiences that celebrate their passion for the game.

The partnership is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which highlights sports as a key driver of national development and societal progress. Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi by Future Network Telecommunications is committed to playing an active role in this vision by investing in the sports sector, promoting local initiatives, and engaging with communities across the Kingdom.

Eng. Sulaiman Almusallam, CEO of Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi by Future Network Telecommunications, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era for Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi, where our commitment to innovation and community engagement finds a strategic ally in Al Hilal Club. Together, we are not just partnering with a team; but building a dynamic platform that resonates with the passion of football fans across the Kingdom. This partnership is a testament to our belief in the unifying power of sports and our dedication to delivering unparalleled experiences to our customers.”

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hilal Club, Mr. Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel, expressed his happiness at signing the partnership with Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi by Future Network Communications as the official sponsor of the club. He emphasized the importance of the telecommunications sector among the club's sponsors, especially with the presence of a partner that is the fastest-growing telecommunications provider in the region, hoping that this partnership will bring the desired benefits to all parties involved.

He also pointed out that sports have become an industry that requires strengthening investment aspects through diverse partnerships across various fields, which is embodied in this partnership through a qualitative investment that targets training, travel, and warm-up apparel, and enhances communication with Al Hilal fans, who, as always, contribute to the success of all the club's partnerships and sponsorships.

Through this partnership, Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi aims to harness the impact of football to inspire and connect with communities. By introducing innovative products and exclusive fan experiences, Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi is set to deepen its engagement with Al Hilal’s loyal supporters, reinforcing its commitment to the Kingdom’s sporting future.

The partnership will further see Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi integrating its offerings, such as Gigacoins, into the Al Hilal experience, enhancing digital connectivity and providing fans with unparalleled access to their favorite team.

Hatem Kotby, Chief Commercial Officer of Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi by Future Network Telecommunications, emphasized the impact of the partnership, “Our collaboration with Al Hilal Football Club represents a new chapter in our mission to deliver extraordinary value to our customers in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to creating unforgettable moments that resonate with fans and travellers alike, ensuring that Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi is at the heart of every experience. This partnership is about more than just visibility; it’s about building a lasting connection with the Al Hilal fans, the Saudi community and beyond.”

The partnership with Al Hilal Club Company further underscores Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi’s commitment to the Saudi market and its dedication to delivering advanced telecommunications services that resonate with diverse audiences across the Kingdom.

As part of the collaboration, Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi customers will enjoy exclusive benefits, including special offers, access to special events, unique promotions, and unforgettable fan experiences. This initiative is designed to strengthen the bond between Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi and Al Hilal supporters, creating a dynamic and engaging relationship along with “unusual as usual” experiences that extends far beyond the football season.