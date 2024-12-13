REALM, the British-Saudi technology company, market leaders in digital community engagement, is proud to announce the launch of its Saudi business and the opening of its new office in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter (DQ).

As Saudi Arabia embraces change, REALM’s platform provides a new, convenient way for people to come together in a space they feel comfortable in, aligning with the Kingdom's vision of dynamic, inclusive, and engaged communities. With 16 years of experience in Saudi Arabia, REALM is partnering with iconic cities, sports entities and cultural hubs who are leading the Saudi diversification ambitions, and presenting them with an opportunity to enhance their existing ecosystems to create truly connected communities.

By integrating social engagement, shared experiences, and rewards into one digital platform, REALM enables organisations to enhance their community’s customer experience, and get the most out of their physical environments.

The team behind REALM brings a wealth of Saudi tech insight and experience of the Kingdom having operated in the region for over a decade and a half, offering propositions such as WOLF Qanawat, an audio entertainment communities proposition, that currently boasts over four million, mainly Saudi Arabian, users.

Leveraging its in-depth knowledge of community engagement, the MENA market and its cultural nuances and technology, REALM is on a mission to put community at the heart of innovative city, sports and culture strategies, by delivering and running tailored app and website experiences. Through its pioneering use of gamification and rewards, REALM helps drive user behaviour to create a strong sense of belonging, pride, and community ownership.

Gary Knight, CEO, says: “REALM’s approach is grounded in our expertise in community psychology, understanding what truly motivates people to connect, engage, gain deep enjoyment, and form long-standing friendships.

“By partnering with REALM, iconic cities, sports entities and cultural hubs can offer their users a platform, built by REALM, that earns rewards for daily activities. Imagine an online destination that allows users to find like-minded friendship groups to connect with, take part in shared cultural online and offline activities and games, and recommend how to maximise the experiences on offer in the local area, through all of which engagement the user earns loyalty points that can be redeemed for rewards. REALM has the expertise to deliver the technology behind that system and then to run it 24/7.

“Having established a presence in Saudi Arabia by opening an office in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, we are marking a new chapter in the company's regional growth. Our goal is to partner with major city, sporting and cultural destinations in the Kingdom to manage and operate their digital communities, enabling them to unlock the potential of digital interaction and gamification. Our ethos focuses on driving the economic diversification that is key to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, with a focus on smart, sustainable growth. We believe that these city, sporting and culture hubs will thrive when people are at the core – and our platform gives each community a true voice.”

As part of its growth in Saudi Arabia, REALM is actively hiring and upskilling Saudi talent; investing in the development of local skill sets to support the Kingdom’s future-ready workforce.

Gary concludes: “In countries such as KSA, attracting foreign business and tourism leads to a fast-growing international community that’s culturally diverse. This presents an increasing need for a seamless, connected community which offers a great customer experience.

“At REALM, we are integrating with city, sporting and cultural hub developers to unify digital experiences, providing a multi-way communication community platform and service that drives interaction, collaboration, loyalty and long-term prosperity.”