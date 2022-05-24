DUBAI: To celebrate the latest announcement of the UAE’s international cooperation on space exploration, alongside the first Arab astronaut’s 180-day mission in the International Space Station, Infinity des Lumières invites all young space explorers (below the age of 18) to take part in its all-new AzureX initiative, launching on Wednesday 18th May.

Inspired by the stars, youth of the UAE can now receive their very own blank postcard at the Infinity des Lumières counter once their ticket is purchased. Participants are challenged to be as creative as possible whilst they draw their Cosmos inspired masterpiece, filling in the postcard with all their details (all materials will be handed across at reception), and drop it in the AzureX box.

While they immerse themselves in the galactic journey of Destination Cosmos in the main hall and take a trip to the stars, the ultimate immersive digital art experience in the Middle East and AzurX will make sure each postcard is taken to space by a “Blue Origin Rocket”. At the end of their experience, each space explorer can rejoice with their certified postcard with a “Flown to Space” stamp in the Reception Hall, to take home as memorabilia.

With this initiative, Infinity des Lumières and AzurX (a key stakeholder in UAE’s space and technology sector and a strategic advisor to Blue Origin), are enabling the youth of UAE to think big and imagine the future in a smart, but fun way, through a shared frontier that is space.

The destination, located on level 2 of Dubai Mall opposite Galleries Lafayette, is open from Monday to Thursday, between 10am – 10pm, and from Friday to Sunday between 10am – 11pm.

About Infinity des Lumières

Infinity des Lumières is the ultimate immersive digital art experience in the Middle East, and the biggest digital art venue in the GCC region.

With 130 projectors and 58 speakers, in an impressive, 2,700 sq. meter venue within The Dubai Mall, it brings to life iconic and contemporary art through 3,000 HD digital moving images. Its digital facade is the largest within the Dubai Mall - a magnificent art projection with a total display area of 200 square meters, while its Boutique is an experience in its own right, accessible directly from the mall and open to everyone.

As the regional epicentre of pioneering cultural expression, Infinity des Lumières provides infinite possibilities to be at the centre of art, fully immersed and connected to it.