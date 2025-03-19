Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based marketing agency, Reach, is excited to announce the latest content creator to be signed to the agency’s prestigious talent management division; the renowned fashion and parenting influencer, Remi E Salloum.

Boasting more than two million followers on TikTok and one million followers on Instagram, Remi gained immense popularity across her channels through her impeccable style, relatable parenting posts and funny bilingual reels.

Salloum will be joining an impressive roster of Reach’s top-tier content creators including Emirati couple, Zainab AlSawalhi and Abdokhj, dynamic duo Luna & Adnan and UAE-based comedian Basel Gazioglu. Since joining the agency, the eclectic team of talent have had the chance to work with some of the biggest brands in the region including Noon, Amazon, Careem, Sephora and Casio.

Ihab Ghazal, Founder and CEO of Reach, commented: “At Reach, we are committed to working with influencers who not only resonate with target demographics but also deliver measurable results for brands, which why it’s such an honour to be exclusively signing with Remi. Her unique voice and authentic connection with her audience make her a perfect fit for our talent management division. We can’t wait to see the incredible impact this partnership will have and what we will accomplish together."

Remi E Salloum, Content Creator, said: “As soon as I connected with Ihab and the team at Reach, I knew I was stepping into more than just an agency – I was becoming part of a family. It’s rare to find a company that truly listens to and respects the creativity and vision of a content creator, but Reach does exactly that. They’re not just about business; they’re about collaboration, supporting my unique voice, and helping me connect with brands that align with the exciting direction I’m eager to take.”

To find out more about Reach and its 360 degree marketing services, please visit: https://reachdxb.me/ or follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reachdxb.

About Reach

Reach is a boutique agency passionate about crafting marketing solutions for brands across various lifestyle categories. With our motto "The World is Within Reach," we embody the spirit of elevating brands to their fullest potential, connecting them with their ideal audiences. Headquartered in Dubai, our unwavering mission is to emerge as a premier Marketing & PR agency in the UAE, your ultimate destination for all your marketing requirements.

Media Enquiries

Hannah Stinton

Shanks PRhannah@

shankspr.com