Dubai, UAE: Re:Set, the leading platform for mental health, well-being, growth and inclusion, celebrates its third year anniversary. Launched by Aakanksha Tangri, who was named on the Forbes Middle East 30 under 30 2020 list, Re:Set has reached over five million people across the world, providing a safe space to foster dialogue, access experts, join cohort-style programs and consume self-paced content.

Collaborating with prominent minds from across the world, thought-leaders and advocates, Re:Set has determinedly shed light on some of the most difficult and unspoken topics; work that has never been more important. Mental health is one of the most neglected areas of public health. Close to 1 billion people are living with a mental disorder and one person every 40 seconds dies by suicide. Furthermore, billions of people around the world have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to impact people’s mental health. Yet relatively few people around the world have access to quality mental health resources.[1] Re:Set has changed this dialogue. With over three million people accessing the platform last year alone, Re:Set is as loud as it is thoughtful and as sensitive as it is brave. A resource for everyone — without exception and compromise. And as a result, it has seen unparalleled growth.

The UAE workforce specifically is among the most stressed in the world according to the Cigna Well-being Study from 2021. This highlights the urgent need for mental health resources to support a large percentage of the community. Further to this study, APAC Workplaces also reported that 12% of UAE employees are facing unmanageable stress. To put this into a tangible number, this means an office of 500 people results in 33,559 days of productivity lost due to absenteeism and therefore costs on average a company annually USD 3,995,667. And it is through resources such as Re:Set that companies, governments and communities can now offer a resource that, as of last year alone, offers a staggering saving of just under USD 24 billion. Even as little as 1% of this figure is a saved 230 million USD in productivity costs, truly showing the magnitude of the problem that there is sadly not enough support for mental health easily accessible for all walks of life.

A voice of authority and inspiration around these tough topics, the platform has seen numerous successes since its inception. In 2021, Re:Set launched its podcast, “Why This Now?”, which soon became one of the top 50 podcasts in the UAE on Apple. Featuring special guests including stand-up comedian Supriya Joshi, author Sohaila Abdulali, prominent journalist Nidhi Razdan, activist and gun violence survivor Aalayah Eastmond, renowned mental health expert Dr. Vikram Patel, author Yohuru Williams, and more. Re:Set’s “Why This Now?” is currently the most downloaded podcast in the Documentary category on the Apple Podcast Charts in the UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Qatar, Jordan, Tunisia and Yemen. Furthermore, the podcast sits as the second most listened to in the Top 100 Documentary category of the Apple Podcast Charts for Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia and also the Top 100 most listened to for 13 countries including the entire GCC and wider Middle East such as Lebanon.

Commenting on the launch, Aakanksha Tangri, Founder of Re:Set, said: “With a lack of information and stigma around topics such as mental health, well-being, disabilities, and inclusion, we are determined to dismantle these boundaries and open the dialogue. We have only reached the tip of the iceberg and are a force to be reckoned with. A platform that demands to be heard, for and by the people it so passionately represents. As we speak alongside world leaders, ministers of state and key business figures, we are creating a platform that is open not only to individuals but to enterprises and educational organizations who can introduce well-being initiatives in their organizations through us. Together we are changing the narrative and fostering a trusted and safe place for millions at Re:Set.”

Continuing to become a vast source people can trust, Re:Set also launched this year The Playing Field, an innovative female-led club. Bringing together a diverse group of high-achieving women in the UAE, the club supports and empowers female founders and women in leadership positions through collaboration, learning, opportunity and community events. Furthermore, the club unites in an effort to support, educate and impactfully change the dialogue and landscape of all women in the workplace.

Re:Set has also hosted prominent individuals including Dr Timothy Shriver, Chairman of the Special Olympics and a member of the Kennedy family, UAE entrepreneur and creator Salama Mohamed and Dinesh Karthik, one of the world’s most well-known cricketers through Re:Set Dialogues. While Re:Set Resources which include culturally sensitive, multilingual and science-based content have been employed by organizations such as New York University Abu Dhabi and the Middle East Public Relations Association. Under Tangri’s leadership, Re:Set has also collaborated with organizations such as Twitter India, the University of Birmingham Dubai and Middlesex University Dubai. Tangri has also lent her expertise and Re:Set’s brand to provide well-being and value-focused content for a K-12 curriculum actively used by over 100,000 students.

As Re:Set moves into its fourth year, it has expanded its focus to help launch mental health and well-being programs for organizations. Re:Set’s community will continue to grow stronger by positively impacting more than four million individuals this year. For more information, please visit resetyoureveryday.com or follow us on Instagram: @resetyoureveryday and Twitter: @ReSet_Everyday.

-Ends-

About Re:Set

Re:Set is your everyday partner for mental health, well-being, growth and inclusion resources. The platform provides a safe space to foster dialogue, access experts, join cohort-style programs and consume self-paced content to help people thrive in their lives. The platform is open to individuals, enterprises and educational organizations. In 2022, Re:Set launched The Playing Field, an innovative female-led club that brings together, supports and empowers a diverse group of high-achieving women in the UAE. Through collaboration, learning, opportunity and community events the club is integral to not only its members but the wider female community.

For all media inquiries contact:

Bianca Riley | | Aaron Illathu | Karim Geadah | Jinaan Hameer

Atteline

E-mail: reset@atteline.com

[1]https://www.who.int/news/item/27-08-2020-world-mental-health-day-an-opportunity-to-kick-start-a-massive-scale-up-in-investment-in-mental-health#:~:text=Mental%20health%20is%20one%20of,every%2040%20seconds%20by%20suicide.