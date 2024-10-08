During the summer, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University of Bahrain facilitated for over 150 students to participate in international clinical elective placements and research opportunities, empowering them to become well-rounded and globally aware medical professionals.

Over 35 medical students in their clinical-years embarked on elective placements at renowned global medical institutions with which RCSI Medical University of Bahrain has established agreements such as Johns Hopkins University (USA), George Washington University (USA), University of Alabama (USA), Taipei City Hospital (Taiwan) and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Those students pursued electives in a variety of specialities, including Thoracic Surgery, Anaesthesia, Paediatric Infectious Disease, and General Medicine with multi-disciplinary teams, and learned about the latest technologies in patient care and furthered their knowledge and skills in their speciality of interest.

Mr Khaled Husain, Senior Cycle 2 student who went on a Clinical Gastroenterology elective opportunity at University of Alabama (UAB), shared his experience, “During my clinical experience at UAB, I had the opportunity to observe the use of innovative endoscopic interventions for complex cases. The collaborative and welcoming atmosphere of the entire Gastroenterology team, including attending physicians, residents and fellows, and their shared goal of delivering the best possible care to each patient made this experience very informative and rewarding.”

In addition to pursuing electives, students were given the opportunity to participate in the Research Summer School (RSS), which is designed to introduce undergraduate students to the world of research. During the summer, 124 medical and nursing students participated in 37 research projects led by 16 faculty and alumni.

Throughout the eight-week programme, students engaged in lab-based research, conducted research reviews and contributed to the development of original clinical research projects. The RSS also provides pathways for students to participate in research programmes abroad, such as the Keele University Research Programme in the UK and the Keenan Research Programme at St. Michael's Hospital in Canada.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented, “RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is committed to educating and training well-rounded graduates equipped to make meaningful contributions to healthcare worldwide. The University provides a holistic educational experience that integrates academic learning, research opportunities and clinical practice to equip students with the skills necessary to navigate the modern healthcare landscape and enhance healthcare and patient care in Bahrain and beyond."

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

