The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain was honoured to welcome Her Excellency Dr Diana Abdulkarim Al Jahrami, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council (HEC) and Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Education Council Board of Trustees on Sunday, for Her Excellency’s first visit to the university.

On this notable occasion, Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain led the meeting with Her Excellency and the HEC delegation, namely Dr Farzana Abdulla Al-Maraghi, Assistant Secretary General; Dr Hussain Mohsen Al Arayedh, Accreditation and Licensing Director; and Ms Mariam Salem, Engineer.

The university’s Deputy Head of School of Medicine, Professor Naji Alamuddin; Head of School of Nursing and Midwifery, Professor Kathryn Strachan; and Head of School of Postgraduate Studies & Research, Professor Stephen Atkin, provided an update on their respective achievements and developments, as well as the preparations for this new academic year.

Mr Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, led the discussion on the university’s proposal for a new academic building, featuring six key areas of development being teaching, clinical simulation, student experience, research, conferring and events and offices, in addition to plans of launching new medical programmes.

Her Excellency was greeted by the University’s Language & Cultural Unit and Community Engagement Office, who shared information on the ongoing ‘SMILE initiative’ charity campaign running on campus in support of children with cancer in Bahrain.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.rcsi-mub.com

RCSI Bahrain Instagram

RCSI Bahrain Facebook

RCSI Bahrain LinkedIn

RCSI Bahrain Twitter