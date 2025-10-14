Furthering its commitment to strengthening international partnerships, Professor Sameer Otoom, President of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain, and Professor Alfred Nicholson, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Head of School of Medicine at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, visited Aga Khan University (AKU) in Karachi, Pakistan, where they were given an overview of the university’s facilities and academic programmes.

The visit included a meeting with Dr Karim Damji, Dean of the Medical College at AKU, and Dr Muhammad Tariq, Vice Dean, and a comprehensive tour of the prestigious Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), a not-for-profit academic medical centre recognised as Best Hospital of the Year by the President of Pakistan in October 2024. Professor Otoom and Professor Nicholson also explored AKUH’s advanced medical school and simulation centre, experiencing its latest high-fidelity mannequins and immersive training technologies.

Professor Otoom commented, “The visit to Aga Khan University marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between our two institutions. By identifying areas of shared interest and complementary strengths, we have the opportunity to develop initiatives that will enhance the educational experience of our students and support their professional development. We look forward to building a long-term partnership that fosters innovation and knowledge exchange.”

Discussions focused on a broad agenda of future collaboration, including opportunities for student exchanges, joint research at the undergraduate level and reciprocal external examiner roles. The two universities also explored ways to enhance professional development, advance simulation-based teaching and explore community engagement initiatives.

Dr Damji highlighted, “We were delighted to welcome colleagues from RCSI Medical University of Bahrain to Aga Khan University and to exchange perspectives on the future of medical education and healthcare. This visit has provided a valuable platform to identify areas where our institutions can work together to broaden student opportunities, strengthen faculty expertise and advance the use of innovative teaching methods. We look forward to developing this collaboration further in ways that will contribute to the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

This visit marks the beginning of a constructive partnership between RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and Aga Khan University, with both institutions committed to initiatives that enrich education, foster research and support healthcare development.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education, research and community engagement and service to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

