Dubai: Mintroute DMCC, the UAE-based e-vouchers and Digital Cards aggregator, issuer, rewards, and incentives company, today announced a minority investment by Razer Gold. The investment will support Razer’s mission to expand the global footprint of their virtual credit services offerings for gamers.

Mintroute will provide Razer Gold with greater access to its network of distribution platforms and its vast user base to maximize the accessibility of Razer Gold e-vouchers, digital cards, rewards, and incentives throughout MENA. To date, Mintroute’s platform manages more than 350 B2B partners operating in 32 countries, with a reach of over 750,000 touch points, offering a diversified catalogue of more than 100 e-vouchers and digital gift cards.

Razer Gold is the unified virtual credit for gamers worldwide and can be used in over 33,000 games and entertainment apps globally, to purchase in-game items and unlock exclusive content. Razer Gold has seen significant traction in the GCC and MENA regions, growing its presence with over 200,000 Razer Gold touch points in less than a year via the partnership with Mintroute DMCC.

“With Razer, we will have the opportunity to expand our offerings and set outgrowth for our clients’ businesses,” said Samar Mushainesh, Mintroute CCO and Co-Founder. “Robust, modern digital distribution can create significant competitive differentiation for organizations jockeying for valuable market share, and by expanding our capabilities we will help our partners – and our company – tap into the latest and greatest distribution options.”

Martin Waldenstrom, Mintroute CEO and Co-founder, also emphasized that Mintroute is much more than a distributor of digital vouchers. With own developed end-to-end technical solutions, any channel partner can manage the fast-growing demand for digital products through a local partner, and now with the support and expertise of a global gaming company.

“The investment in Mintroute allows Razer Gold to accelerate our entry into the MENA region, one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, as well as offer solutions for the digital payment needs of our regional and global merchants as the obvious partner of choice,” said Adisorn Phonnarut, Global Head of Razer Gold.

ABOUT MINTROUTE DMCC

Established in 2015, Mintroute DMCC is the pioneer in GCC, MENA, Asia & Africa in providing retailers, distributors and mobile operators with branded value, end-to-end logistics solutions through a reliable, secure, and dynamic platform, that enables them to manage gift cards and e-vouchers distribution operations through online, POS terminals, self-service kiosks, and retail.

Present in 32 countries with more than 350 connected partners, Mintroute platform controls, manages and monitors a wide range of innovative digital customer interaction and transactions solutions securing a network of 750,000+ touchpoints catered to serve end-users complying with their personal and business digital needs and keeping them up to date with new developments. For more information, please visit www.mintroute.com

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials, and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe, and China.

