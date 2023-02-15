Abu Dhabi – Raytheon Technologies, the world’s largest aerospace and defense company, is set to showcase its latest capabilities at the UAE’s premier International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) from 20-24 February 2023 taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Under the theme of “Smarter Defense Systems”, Raytheon Technologies will demonstrate new opportunities for operational success to create a safer world through its advanced defense technologies. The company will focus on multi-domain operations, integrated defense, land warfare, localization efforts, and its longstanding partnership with the UAE defense and industrial ecosystem.

“At IDEX 2023, Raytheon Technologies will highlight its commitment to utilize and support the continued growth of the UAE’s robust defense industrial ecosystem” said Fahad Mohammed Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates. "And we plan to demonstrate, to all visitors to our stand, how our mission-critical solutions stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape and meet the priorities of our defense partners in the UAE and the region."

“IDEX is one of the largest, tri-service defense exhibitions in the world, and we plan to showcase our latest solutions for air, land and sea that help contribute to the country’s aerospace and defense needs”, said Amal Osman, Managing Director Middle East and Africa for Collins Aerospace. “With a battlespace becoming increasingly more complex and contested, Collins is fully committed to support our customers and allies needs with unrivaled integrated systems across the joint forces to ensure mission success in all warfighting domains.”

Roy Donelson, Chief Executive of Raytheon MENA, will take part in a panel discussion about the social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies at the International Defense Conference. Dr Fatma Bazargan, Director of Requirements & Capabilities at Raytheon Emirates, will also take part in a panel discussion titled “Emirati Women in Defense: Seeking new paradigms of thinking” as part of IDEX and NAVDEX discussions.

Raytheon Technologies exhibits will be located in the US pavilion at booth 03-A20.

