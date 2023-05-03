ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Raytheon Emirates Limited, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, has announced its sponsorship of the 10th Undergraduate Research Competition (URC) organized by Abu Dhabi University. The partnership highlights their commitment to investing in the next generation of researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the UAE.

The competition allows students to foster an inquiry-based culture and transform their creative ideas into research projects. This year, the hybrid format will enable overseas participants to take part virtually, and it will be held under the Patronage of H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education.

"Supporting the Undergraduate Research Competition is just one way that Raytheon Emirates is investing in the next generation of researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the UAE," said Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates. "We recognize the importance of promoting STEM education and encouraging research and development to achieve the UAE's ambitious goals for the future. We are thrilled to partner with Abu Dhabi University on this journey towards a dynamic and prosperous knowledge-based economy. By fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, this competition empowers students to take ownership of their future and become contributors to the global knowledge economy."

"We thank Raytheon Emirates for their support and commitment to the next generation of researchers and innovators in the UAE," said Professor Ghassan Aouad, Abu Dhabi University Chancellor. "The Undergraduate Research Competition has been instrumental in cultivating a research-driven culture amongst our youth and equipping them with the necessary skills and opportunities to achieve their career aspirations. We look forward to continuing this journey with Raytheon Emirates."

The competition will be held on May 18, 2023 and will see students from universities in the UAE and around the world participate.

About Raytheon Emirates

Raytheon Emirates is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies incorporated in 2017 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi. The company is focused on three business areas: effectors, air and missile defense, and advanced technology.

To learn more about Raytheon Emirates, visit us here.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top three universities according to the Times Higher Rankings, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world class research. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 100 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Health Sciences and Law, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs. Additionally, ADU’s graduates are highly employable and work in high jobs and further studies with the university and other prestigious institutions. ADU provides its diverse faculty and students with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University enjoys strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and with public and private sector organizations. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World University rankings and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is among the top three universities in the UAE in holding prestigious accreditations at institutional, college or subject level.

