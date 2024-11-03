Dubai – Rayna Tours is pleased to announce its appointment as the Preferred Sales Partner for Costa Cruises in India. This strategic partnership aims to bring unforgettable cruising experiences to Indian travelers in the UAE, Europe, and beyond. By offering luxury, Italian-inspired voyages, Costa Cruises and Rayna Tours are opening up new horizons for Indian travelers seeking a blend of vibrant destinations and unparalleled hospitality.

As the Preferred Sales Partner, Rayna Tours will offer Costa’s unique UAE itineraries, including stops in the bustling cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the company will curate exclusive European sailings that take in some of the Mediterranean’s most scenic coastlines and historic European ports. Beyond traditional group packages, Rayna Tours is excited to provide tailored land and sea combinations for Free Independent Travelers (FITs), offering a comprehensive travel experience that merges the luxury of cruising with culturally immersive onshore adventures.

These bespoke land and sea packages are designed to enhance the cruising experience, allowing guests to explore iconic landmarks, engage in cultural encounters, and savor local culinary delights. From private city tours and cultural excursions to exclusive dining options and adventure activities, Rayna Tours’ packages offer the flexibility and convenience travelers seek for a truly personalized journey.

Rayna Tours’ New Approach to Travel for Indian Travelers

With the growing interest in international travel, especially cruise tourism, Rayna Tours’ partnership with Costa Cruises represents a significant step forward in catering to the evolving needs of the Indian market. By combining the comfort and ease of world-class cruising with the excitement of land excursions, these innovative packages offer travelers a seamless transition between sea and land, providing exceptional value and depth to their travel experience.

“Our partnership with Costa Cruises reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of Indian travelers,” said Senthil Velan, CEO at Rayna Tours. “With these new land and sea packages, we aim to give travelers the flexibility and freedom to enjoy both structured and independent travel options, whether it’s a peaceful Mediterranean cruise or an adventure through the UAE’s vibrant cities.”

About Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation, is known for its luxurious cruises that blend Italian style, cuisine, and service with a wide array of itineraries worldwide. With a reputation for offering captivating routes across the Arabian Gulf and Europe’s most picturesque destinations, Costa Cruises invites guests to discover iconic cities, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse cultures from the comfort of its world-class fleet.

To book your cruise experience please contact Rayna Tours Seacation:

Email: cruises@raynatours.com

Call and WhatsApp: https://wa.me/971503385341