Cairo, Egypt: Raya Holding for Financial Investments, a leading Egyptian investment company operating across diverse high-potential sectors, announced its consolidated and standalone financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The results reflect the group’s strongest financial performance to date, marking a year of exceptional profitability, strategic growth, and a milestone 25th anniversary.

Raya Holding reported a 44.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues, reaching EGP 45.1 billion for FY 2024. This was supported by a diversified portfolio and resilient operating model across 11 subsidiaries and 7 countries. Gross profit increased by 48% YoY to reach EGP 9.4 billion, with a gross profit margin of 21%.

EBITDA rose to EGP 4.86 billion, up 52% YoY, with the EBITDA margin improving to 10.8%. Net income before minority interests increased by 237% YoY, reaching EGP 1.9 billion, while net income after minority interests surged by 283% YoY to EGP 1.69 billion, with a net profit margin of 3.7%.

Q4 2024 Performance

Raya Holding delivered its highest quarterly revenue in history, recording EGP 12.8 billion in Q4 2024, a 48.7% YoY increase. Net profit after minority interests reached EGP 578 million, growing by 1095% YoY and 27% QoQ.

Highlights Across Portfolio Companies

Raya Trade & FMCG: Revenues reached EGP 20.3 billion, a 33% YoY growth driven by retail expansion and distribution strength.

Revenues reached EGP 20.3 billion, a 33% YoY growth driven by retail expansion and distribution strength. Raya Information Technology: Revenues grew by 57% YoY to EGP 10.8 billion, supported by the launch of a fully owned Tier III data center.

Revenues grew by 57% YoY to EGP 10.8 billion, supported by the launch of a fully owned Tier III data center. Aman Holding: Revenues reached EGP 6.4 billion, up 41% YoY, with successful expansion plan into the Saudi market.

Revenues reached EGP 6.4 billion, up 41% YoY, with successful expansion plan into the Saudi market. Raya Foods: Revenues grew by 51% YoY, driven by strong demand in frozen export markets, becoming the number one exporter of frozen strawberries in Egypt.

Revenues grew by 51% YoY, driven by strong demand in frozen export markets, becoming the number one exporter of frozen strawberries in Egypt. Raya Electric: Launched its Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS) model with LG, advancing local industrial capacity.

Launched its Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS) model with LG, advancing local industrial capacity. RCX, Ostool, Raya Smart Buildings, Restaurants & Auto: All achieved double-digit growth across client base, logistics, commercial spaces, and product lines.

Raya Holding was proudly named a Top Employer in Egypt for 2025, reaffirming its commitment to creating a positive and empowering work environment for over 18,000 employees.

2024 also marked a major milestone, 25 years of Raya Holding, a journey that has shaped industries, empowered communities, and delivered sustainable value to stakeholders.

Raya Holding enters 2025 with clear priorities: regional expansion, digital innovation, ESG integration, and sustained financial growth. With a strong foundation and future-focused mindset, Raya continues to lead as a flagship investment group in Egypt and beyond.