Cairo, Egypt: Raya Holding for Financial Investments announced the official launch of the Raya FutureTECH EV Accelerator, Egypt’s first dedicated acceleration program focused exclusively on electric vehicle (EV) innovation and sustainable mobility solutions. The program is launched through Raya FutureTECH and Raya Auto, under the umbrella of Raya Holding, and in partnership with Entlaq Entrepreneurship Center.

The accelerator marks a significant step in supporting Egypt’s transition toward clean energy and sustainable transportation, while strengthening the country’s position as a regional hub for green technology and electric mobility innovation.

Designed to support early-stage EV startups, the program offers founders a comprehensive growth journey combining business development, technical mentorship, and investment readiness. Participating startups gain direct access to industry leaders shaping the electric mobility ecosystem, along with hands-on guidance from local and international experts.

Throughout the program, founders will take part in practical workshops, technical validation sessions, and prototype development, leveraging Raya Auto’s market leadership and its strategic partnerships with global brands such as XPENG, WIND, and Sungrow. This ecosystem-driven approach enables startups to bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization while accelerating their path to market.

The program will culminate in a Demo Day, where participating startups will pitch their solutions to investors, corporate leaders, and key stakeholders in the energy and mobility sectors. Winning startups will earn an immersion trip to China, including visits to leading EV innovation hubs and meetings with global industry pioneers such as XPENG, providing founders with international exposure and cross-market learning opportunities.

Ahmed Khalil, Group CEO of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, commented:

“The Raya FutureTECH EV Accelerator reflects Raya Holding’s commitment to building an innovation-driven, future-ready economy. As Egypt’s first program dedicated to EV startups, it represents a new chapter for the local innovation ecosystem, one that empowers entrepreneurs to compete regionally and globally, while contributing to sustainable economic growth.”

Mohamed Elnaggar, CEO of Raya Auto, added:

“At Raya Auto, we believe electric mobility is the future of the automotive industry. Through this accelerator, we are supporting innovation from its earliest stages by connecting startups with real market experience, technical expertise, and global partnerships. This program is designed to help founders turn promising ideas into scalable, practical EV solutions.”

The launch of the Raya FutureTECH EV Accelerator underscores Raya Holding’s broader strategy to support entrepreneurship, advance technology-led growth, and enable the next generation of innovators driving Egypt’s green mobility transformation.

