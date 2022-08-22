RAYA Customer Experience, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, announced that it has signed a strategic partnership contract with Zain Saudi Arabia, the leading company in the field of communications and digital services, under which RAYA CX provides outsourcing services to Zain Saudi Arabia and undertakes the mission of enhancing the experience of its customers in the Kingdom.

The signage ceremony was attended by Eng. Ahmed Refky, CEO of RAYA CX, Engineer Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, CEO of Zain Saudi Arabia, and several senior officials of the two companies.

This partnership reflects the contributions of RAYA CX in the outsourcing industry, how it supports major companies around the world, and its prominent presence in the Gulf region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially since it acquired the "Gulf CX" company last year, which was established in 2015. It operates through three branches in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, and its team has extensive experience in the field of outsourcing that exceeds 30 years.

Commenting on the new partnership, Eng. Ahmed Refky expressed his happiness regarding the strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia and said, "We’re proud to be a partner of success for Zain Saudi Arabia. The new partnership reflects the extent of the trust Raya CX has built in the Gulf and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially as we have proven our value as a successful partner for major companies around the world by providing CX outsourcing services at the highest level in accordance with international quality standards.”

Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Daghthir, CEO of Zain Saudi Arabia, commented: “This partnership confirms our strategy in Zain Saudi Arabia, which revolves around providing the best customer experience based on innovative quality services and products supported by our advanced 5G network. Through upgrading the customer experience, as well as providing products and services that meet current and future needs, and proactive and effective customer service. Also, directly contribute to supporting the digital transformation process in the Kingdom to achieve a diversified and sustainable digital economy and improve the quality of life in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

About Raya CX

RAYA CX provides next-generation customer support on behalf of clients across verticals. Our end-to-end customer experience journey is supported by the latest technology and the most skilled and passionate people. RAYA has been the most preferred partner of customer service, technical support, and global services for Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa since 2001. Delivering from the most competitive and highly skilled labor markets, RAYA provides an array of integrated business process outsourcing solutions supported by robust strategies, continuous improvement, and innovation.

About Zain KSA

Zain KSA is one of the leading companies in the field of communications and information technology, committed to supporting digital innovation and leading the technical revolution for the next generation, and plays a pivotal role in empowering the digital society through pioneering communications services and digital solutions. The company was incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in August 2008 as a listed company. Thanks to its highly developed infrastructure, the company has succeeded in establishing itself as a reliable telecom operator and integrated digital services provider covering telecommunications, 5G network, digital payments, cloud computing, Internet of Things solutions, optical fiber services, and drones, among others.

Zain KSA is committed to the continuous development of its network and services to achieve the best customer experience, whether from individuals, the private sector, or government institutions, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and digital transformation in the Kingdom, by providing the necessary services and moving towards a smart society and improving the quality of life.

For more information about Zain Saudi Arabia, please visit: www.sa.zain.com