Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Stemming from its keenness to cement its leading position in the Kingdom’s retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors, Seef Properties has recently announced the opening of Rasmalai Restaurant in Al Liwan project in Hamala, to join the distinguished collection of local, regional, and global brands hosted by the project.

Occupying an area of 157 square metres within Al Liwan; one of the promising mixed-use projects developed by Seef Properties in the Northern Governorate, Rasmalai serves modern dishes from the famous Indian cuisine, taking diners on a journey of exquisite flavours and mesmerising colours.

The restaurant offers a unique and varied assortment of classic Indian cuisine with modern and innovative touches, which were specially prepared by a team of skilled Indian chefs who make sure to use the freshest ingredients, from meat, fruits, and vegetables, in addition to aromatic herbs and authentic Indian spices. The menu has been passionately crafted to give diners a feel that takes them to India, where the deep-rooted civilisation and heritage blend with creative culinary arts.

On this occasion, Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Yusuf stated: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Rasmalai Restaurant in Al Liwan, which will constitute a valuable addition to the list of restaurants and hospitality centres hosted by the project, and will meet the needs of different segments of the society and tourists alike. At Seef Properties, we are proud to present quality and mixed-use real estate projects that will take the Kingdom and the Northern Governorate to broader horizons of excellence, and tourist and entertainment attractions.”

For his part, Dividend Gate Capital’s Assistant Vice President Mr. Bader Amin, said: “We are glad to open our second branch in Al Liwan due to the strategic location and its proximity to the most prominent sites such as the King Fahad Causeway and the large residential compounds in Hamala. The food and beverage sector has been experiencing remarkable returns in light of the significant consumer and economic growth. We are keen to prepare the restaurant in a new and different style, featuring various authentic Indian dishes, which are prepared in an innovative way to give a distinctive experience in terms of taste, presentation, and unique taste.”

Al Liwan covers a total area of 122,000m2 with an Eastern view of the Wali Al Ahd Highway. It embodies the heritage and traditions of Bahrain through contemporary style reflected in its special design and facilities that include 136 stores to meet the needs of every visitor. Al Liwan recently witnessed the inauguration of “Yabeela” family entertainment centre, which is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to a selection of restaurants, cafes and retail outlets, a fitness centre, and other facilities.

