Dubai, UAE - Rasmala Investment Bank Limited ("Rasmala") continues its successful start to the year by increasing its clients’ commitments to international real estate and private equity funds, now exceeding USD 500 million. This allocation targets opportunities in private markets, primarily in the USA, with additional allocations to Europe and the MENA region.

Answering the demand of regional investors to diversify sources of income and capital growth, Rasmala has positioned itself as a leading gateway for international investments in partnership with top-tier investment managers. "This outsized increase of capital commitments to international private markets demonstrates investor confidence in our execution capabilities outside of our home market," said Ali Taqi, CFA, newly appointed Deputy CEO of Rasmala. "In an increasingly challenging regulatory environment, effectively deploying capital across borders has become as important as selecting the right investment strategies."

Whilst most commitments were made to open-ended and closed-ended real estate funds, allocation to private equity funds was also significant, demonstrating investor appetite to deploy capital in strategies that can generate superior returns over extended investment horizons.

Capital commitments were executed through a Rasmala Shariah feeder solution, which allows Shariah-compliant investors to deploy capital in international markets and access institutional-quality investment strategies while complementing the firm's in-house investment management capabilities.

About Rasmala:

Rasmala is an independent provider and manager of alternative and Shariah-compliant investment products serving Gulf-based investors, including pension funds, family offices, corporates, endowments, and financial institutions.

Rasmala Investment Bank Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rasmala Investment Holdings (DIFC) Limited, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”). It is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”). Rasmala products or services are only made available to customers who Rasmala is satisfied meet the regulatory criteria to be a ”Professional Client” or “Market Counterparty”, as defined by the DFSA.