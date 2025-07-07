Dubai, UAE: Rashid and Latifa School, a visionary educational campus in Dubai, has been named Educational Building of the Year at the recent Architecture Leaders Awards 2025, hosted by Design Middle East. Designed by Koda, the Kidzink Office of Design and Architecture, the project highlights a bold new direction for school design in the region, combining cultural integrity, wellness, nature, modular innovation, and learner-first thinking.

Originally intended as a temporary campus for members of the UAE’s founding family, the design of the school was intended to be a flexible environment designed to embrace and evolve with the next generation of learners and leaders. Built in just seven months, it was designed with permanence in mind, capable of evolving into an integral part of the future campus while meeting the highest standards of learning and wellbeing from day one.

“This school challenges the idea that temporary means temporary,” said Dain Dominic, Associate Director of Architecture, Koda “From the outset, it was envisioned as a lasting, flexible learning environment, one that honors tradition while embracing innovation.”

Inspired by Emirati settlement patterns, the design features a series of interconnected buildings under a unified canopy, organized into gender-specific wings each anchored by central courtyards. The use of breakout spaces, cultural references in materiality, and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow all contribute to a campus where every square meter plays an active pedagogical role. Interior environments were shaped to reduce cognitive overload, support sensory regulation, and gently guide students between focus, interaction, and retreat.

The award builds on Koda’s growing recognition as a leader in educational architecture. The practice was officially launched in 2024 as the architectural arm of Kidzink, a Dubai-headquartered educational design firm that has delivered more than 250 educational projects across 23 countries. Earlier this year, Koda’s design of The Mangrove Café for Taaleem earned a German Design Award, and its work on Dubai British School Jumeira was highly commended at the Identity Design Awards.

Koda’s presence at the 2025 Architecture Leaders Awards extended beyond project recognition. Laura Hughes, a senior leader within the firm, was Highly Commended in the Woman Icon of the Year category, while Dain Dominic, Associate Director of Architecture, was shortlisted for Architect of the Year - further underscoring the depth and excellence of the studio’s talent.

“These awards reflect the collective vision of the Kidzink and Koda teams, a group committed to reimagining what learning environments can be when an innovative vision meets not just a diverse skill set and bespoke service offering, but also an unwavering commitment to quality in education,” said Charlotte Borghesi, Co-Founder of Kidzink & Koda.

“We’re thankful to the Rashid and Latifa School team for entrusting us, this award highlights that the school and its story are more than a building. It’s a blueprint for the future of education in the region.”